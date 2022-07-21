Rihanna ready to return with a new album and many news

Rihanna she is a singer from Barbados born in 1988. Without a shadow of a doubt, she is one of the most loved voices in the world. She is the protagonist of songs that have had an excellent international success such as Umbrella, Where have you been, We found love, Stay, Diamonds, Love on the Brain to name a few.

In the last period, Rihanna is the center of attention as she revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first child. She looked beautiful with her big belly that she loves to show off and show off with kinky looks. Her fans are very happy for her and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky and they can’t wait to see their idol as mom. In the meantime, however, many are also asking questions about professional life. On the other hand, six years have already passed since January 2016, or since it came out Anti, his latest released album. A very strange event for her who from 2005 to 2012 released seven records, one after the other, and then took a 48-month break to work on the album. Work. Okay, she is now pregnant and at the moment she will have other priorities even though she herself admitted that the pregnancy was not in her short-term plans, but she is now happy and can not wait to shake the son in her arms. But fans’ curiosities about her were finally satisfied during an interview the singer gave to the magazine Cosmopolitan where, in fact, in addition to the pregnancy he also spoke of the new album that seems to be about to see the light. However, it will be a different job than what fans might expect, a new version of Rihanna as she herself reveals:

Singer Rihanna

“I’m looking at my next project in a completely different way from how I wanted to release it before. I think this way suits me a lot more. It’s authentic, it’s going to be fun for me and it takes a lot of pressure off ”.

In the meantime, the first details as well as a possible collaboration with Pharrell Wiliams for the second time after the two duet together in 2017 on the notes of Lemon. The upcoming new album therefore has all the prerequisites to be yet another success. However Rihanna She is aware that she has been missing from the music scene for a long time and knows that her fans expect a lot from her, which is why she promises it will be worth the wait:

“My fans might take me out if after all this time I only release a lullaby.”

And are you a fan of Rihanna? When do you think her new album will be out? We are waiting for you in the comments!