Reese Witherspoon’s secret to becoming the richest actress in the world

The decision of Reese witherspoon betting on herself and on stories starring women is bearing fruit. The actress is now worth $400 million (336.7 million euros), according to the estimates of Forbesafter learning that a Blackstone-backed media company to buy a majority stake in its production company Hello Sunshine.

The deal values ​​Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine – founded in 2016 to tell stories powered by women – at $900 million, thanks to hits like Big Little Lies, The Morning Show Y Little Fires Everywhereand a promising portfolio of adaptations of popular books.

The Blackstone-backed entertainment project, which has yet to be named, will be led by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggswhile Witherspoon and the CEO of Hello Sunshine, Sarah Hardenwill be part of the new board of directors.

Witherspoon will retain a stake of at least 18% and will raise about $120 million, after taxes, from the sale of about half of his pre-existing stake of about 40% in the company. The remainder of her fortune is tied to her earnings (after taxes) from her 30-year career as a successful actress and producer.

One million per episode

Witherspoon is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, and he can command sky-high salaries. Earn at least a million dollars per episode aired on television – he is receiving $1.2 million per episode for producing and starring in the show The Morning Show from Apple TV+, according to industry sources—and several million more for his film roles.

He also earns a lot of money from his advertising jobs for companies like Crate & Barrel.

Before the #MeToo movement and widespread calls for gender equality in entertainment, Witherspoon was frustrated by the roles she was offered and the dearth of female-led stories in Hollywood.

Therefore, in 2012 founded Pacific Standardwhich produced the films Wild Y gone girl. In 2016, her production efforts morphed into Hello Sunshine.. The company has several projects in development, such as the next Netflix series From Scratchstarring Zoe Saldana, and The Last Thing He Told Me, from Apple TV+, starring Julia Roberts. In the cinematographic realm, Hello Sunshine is adapting the bestseller Where the Crawdads Sing.

Reese’s Book Club

Witherspoon has expanded his media empire with the Reese’s Book Cluba movement that has gained momentum because several of her projects are adaptations of novels written by women.

The club has 2.1 million followers and 42 of its 50 books have entered the world’s best-seller list. New York Timeswhich means that future film and television versions already have an audience.

“I started this company to change the way all women are viewed in the media,” Witherspoon said in a statement.

Hello Sunshine will be the cornerstone of the new media company created by Mayer and Staggs. The pair have been on the hunt for assets. With the beginning of the era of streamingexecutives saw an opportunity to tap into Hollywood’s nearly insatiable demand for recognizable entertainment franchises and big-talent projects.

AT&T, goodbye to the entertainment business

Mayer and Staggs saw an opportunity in Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, whose main shareholder, AT&T wants to get out of the entertainment business. The telecoms giant announced plans in May to spin off WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery, a move that followed its earlier sale of DirecTV to a venture capital firm.

AT&T took advantage of a transaction that would allow it an easy exit, and Witherspoon was interested in a deal that would provide cash to fuel Hello Sunshine’s continued growth. The deal closed quickly over the summer.

“Hello Sunshine is a perfect fit for our vision of a new generation entertainment, technology and content company,” Staggs and Mayer said in a statement. «We seek Empower creators with innovation, capital and scales to inspire, entertain and delight global audiences.”