Reese Witherspoon’s secret to becoming the richest actress in the world

The decision of Reese witherspoon betting on herself and on stories starring women is bearing fruit. The actress is now worth $400 million (336.7 million euros), according to the estimates of Forbesafter learning that a Blackstone-backed media company to buy a majority stake in its production company Hello Sunshine.

The deal values ​​Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine – founded in 2016 to tell stories powered by women – at $900 million, thanks to hits like Big Little Lies, The Morning Show Y Little Fires Everywhereand a promising portfolio of adaptations of popular books.

