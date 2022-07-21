Reese Witherspoon will adapt a Dolly Parton novel to the cinema… with Dolly Parton in the cast

He’s written timeless songs, made self-parody an art form, bailed Homer Simpson out of jail, helped fund coronavirus vaccines… and now, on top of that, he’s published a novel. It is clear that there are very few things that Dolly Parton do not know or want to do. To make matters worse, the novel in question will be the excuse for the artist’s return to the cinema… with Reese witherspoon as associate.

Let’s clear things up, though: Run, Rose, Run, which is the name of the volume, is not a solo work by Parton, but is signed together with James Patterson (literary author of The collector of lovers). Which hasn’t stopped this thriller set in the musical world from becoming a bestseller in the US. As for Reese, we feel sorry for those who get excited to imagine her hand in hand with Dolly, because her role in the adaptation will be only that of producer.

“I grew up in Nashville, so I’ve adored Dolly from the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her magnetic personality shine on stage,” Witherspoon says in the statement (via SlashFilm). Whether she appears in the film or not, the actress-producer can score the point of having Parton as an actress in the film, although her role is still unknown.

Dolly Parton’s relationship with cinema has been long and productive. In addition to earning two Oscar nominations for her songs for How to eliminate your boss Y transamerica, the singer has signed other songs with their own place in the history of the seventh art like that I Will Always Love You that whitney houston made famous in The bodyguard.

On the other hand, Parton’s career as an actress has led her to intervene in films such as The funniest house in Texas (with Burt Reynolds), rhinestone (with Sylvester Stallone) Y steel magnolias, next to one Julia Roberts first time His last work on the big screen to date has been the choir girls (2012), although in 2020 it premiered in Netflix the musical Christmas in the square.