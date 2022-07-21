Reese Witherspoon sold her production company and is the actress with the most money in the world

Reese Witherspoon (2nd from right) with the cast of “Big Little Lies” at the Golden Globes.

The actress and producer Reese Witherspoon sold her company for 900 million dollars and, thus, became the actress with the highest purchasing power in the world, US media published on Wednesday.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Blackstone investment fund paid USD 900 million for the production company Hello Sunshine, the company founded by the actress in 2012 and which has productions such as “Big Little Lies”broadcast by HBO.

Among the films produced by the production house are “Wild”by director Jean-Marc Vallée; “Loss”by David Fincher; Anne Fletcher’s “Woman on the Run” and Noah Hawley’s “Lucy in the Sky.”

In addition, there are three other films contracted by Netflix, which still do not have a release date.

For platforms and television, in addition to the successful series “Big Little Lies”, Hello Sunshine produced and has a dozen productions in the pipeline for companies such as Hulu, Amazon and Netflix, among others.

In turn, she has worked with Facebook Watch on three web series and owns three podcasts.

However, Witherspoon will not leave the company, but will continue on the Executive Council of the company and will be part of the decisions.

According to Forbes magazine, the actress has a fortune estimated at more than 400 million dollars.