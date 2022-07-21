Reese Witherspoon sells her Los Angeles mansion for $25 million

One of the best known actresses Reese witherspoon, wants to get rid of one of its spectacular properties. the actress of ‘A very legal blonde’ hHe has put up for sale his huge mansion located in one of the most exclusive areas of Los Angeles. It’s only been two years since Reese took over this property and he’s already put up the ‘for sale’ sign. She bought it for about 16 million dollars and, two years later, she has decided to raise the price and lIt sells for 25 million dollars, about 23 million euros at the current exchange rate. The Oscar-winning actress for her role in ‘walk the line’ has decided to put this mansion on the market Brentwood, one of the most expensive and exclusive areas of the city of Los Angeles. The estate sits at the end of a long, winding private road in Mandeville Canyon, in the most exclusive area of ​​Brentwood. It is a mansion that was built in the 90s and has no more and no less than seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

Reese Witherspoon has renovated some rooms in the house since she bought it

The mansion that Reese Witherspoon bought in 2020 It has more than 10,000 square meters of land, in which there is a house of almost a thousand meters distributed on two different floors. Built in 1993, the home includes a large living room, recently renovated with white wood floors and paint. Hills? It has an English country style, with a modernized interior. And it is that since the Oscar-winning actress bought this property, she has made small changes to modernize it and give it a much more renewed air.

And it is that in addition to giving another color to the house, it has also changed the floors of this mansion. And it is that the marble floors of the lobby are completely new, as is the wrought iron railing of the stairs. This is one of the changes. But there is much more. And the living room is much lighter in appearance than when Reese bought it. Get a lighter, brighter look with new white oak flooring.







In addition, the kitchen also seems completely renovated to which they have added state-of-the-art, new and top-of-the-range appliances. But it is not the only thing that has wanted to modernize. For example, the library has received a makeover, to a blue hue. Without a doubt a success. But, without a doubt, one of the most spectacular areas of this mansion is its outdoor area, which has lush gardens and a complete outdoor entertainment center with a large pool, spa, outdoor bar and barbecue. We show you the photos.