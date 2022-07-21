Reese Witherspoon sells her content production company for a millionaire sum

“I started this company to change the way women are viewed in the media,” Witherspoon said of the production company that launched shows like “The Morning Show” and “Little Fires Everywhere.”

The deal with Blackstone “will enable us to produce more entertaining, impactful and insightful stories about women globally,” it said in a statement.

The new company is led by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs..

Its launch comes as Hollywood giants race to expand their streaming services, with Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video all hungry for content.

Witherspoon, 45 years old and with an Oscar as best actress for her participation in “Johnny & June: Passion and Madness” (2005), has ventured into the world of production in recent years, although he also stars alongside Jennifer Aniston in the Apple TV+ hit “The Morning Show.”

The company is working on movies like “Legally Blonde 3” and an adaptation of the bestselling novel “Where The Crawdads Sing,” which was named book of the month at Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine book club.

Witherspoon will continue to oversee Hello Sunshine’s day-to-day operations alongside its current CEO, Sarah Harden, according to a joint statement.

“We want to support Reese, Sarah and their wonderful team as they continue to produce and identify dynamic and engaging content for years to come,” said Mayer and Staggs.

Mayer and Staggs would be identifying new content creator acquisitions to build “an independent and friendly home for innovative, high-quality, cutting-edge brands and franchises” to join an aggressively competitive market.

In May, Amazon agreed to buy MGM studios for $8.45 billionleaving this American giant with a vast library of content in the face of its ambitions in the streaming market.