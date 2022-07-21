Reese Witherspoon conquers the world

Maria Estevez Updated: 09/16/2021 12:43 p.m.

Reese Witherspoon is the new millionaire in Hollywood. The actress, who shot to fame with “Legally Blonde,” made headlines last week after selling her production company, Hello Sunshine, for $900 million to investment fund Blackstone Group Inc., which plans to build a company of independent entertainment strong enough to compete globally. At the helm of the new content giant will be former Disney directors Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.

As if the financial amount obtained from the sale were not enough, the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress will continue to be present on the company’s board of directors along with its current CEO, Sarah Harden, and will also maintain part of the shares.

Witherspoon, who won an Oscar for “Walk the Line,” in which she co-wrote with Joaquin Phoenix, has struck an impressive deal that cements her place as one of Hollywood’s most successful entrepreneurs. Her career, in fact, has been gradually on the rise since she made her film debut with ‘The Man in the Moon’Directed by Robert Mulligan. Twenty-nine years after that, in 2020, Forbes defined Witherspoon as one of the most powerful women in the United States to the point of comparing her to Oprah Winfrey due to her high fame.

As a result of her businesses, also those that she keeps outside of film and television, the interpreter has managed to build her own empire with which she has been accumulating an enviable personal wealth that exceeds one billion dollars after the sale of Hello Sunshine.

Actress and visionary

‘Cruel Intentions’ gave Witherspoon the definitive accolade in the cinema, although it was ‘Legally Blonde’ (2001), the film that brought the then-young actress to international fame and also to occupy positions among the richest in the industry. After her blockbuster success, the North American did not hesitate to radically change her register and dared to ‘On the tightrope’, ‘Rendition’ or ‘The good lie’, that took her away from the role of innocent blonde that had given her so much joy.

On television, ‘Big Little Lies’ (HBO) crowned Witherspoon as executive producer and, three years later, the interpreter from New Orleans continued to make money thanks to ‘The Morning Show’, one of the most popular dramas on the Apple streaming platform and in which he shares the screen with Jennifer Anniston.

In addition to a prolific acting career, Witherspoon also has a nose for talent. In 2000 she created her own media company, Type A Films, in an attempt to produce quality films made by young women. The company gave rise to the listed Hello Sunshine, in which the production company has stood out with successful fictions such as ‘Gone Girl’ or ‘Little Fires Everywhere’, which have made it (even more) rich.

