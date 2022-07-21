Reese Witherspoon becomes the RICHEST actress in the world

Throughout her career, Reese Witherspoon has become not only one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood but also the face of great films. That is why he has achieved a great fortune. However, one last sale of hers made her the richest actress in the world.

Reese witherspoon he sold his production company Hello Sunshine, that she founded in 2016 an anonymous entertainment company backed by the Wall Street investment firm Blackstone Group. And while the actress will continue to hold at least 18% of her shares, as announced by the magazine Forbesthe sale has considerably increased its assets.

