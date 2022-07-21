Reese Witherspoon becomes the RICHEST actress in the world

Throughout her career, Reese Witherspoon has become not only one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood but also the face of great films. That is why he has achieved a great fortune. However, one last sale of hers made her the richest actress in the world.

Reese witherspoon he sold his production company Hello Sunshine, that she founded in 2016 an anonymous entertainment company backed by the Wall Street investment firm Blackstone Group. And while the actress will continue to hold at least 18% of her shares, as announced by the magazine Forbesthe sale has considerably increased its assets.

Related news

Reese Witherspoon Source: Instagram @reesewitherspoon.

Through your account Instagram, Reese referred to the sale of her production company and said: “I am deeply proud of the team that brought us to this incredible moment. And I’m thrilled to be working with Blackstone, Kevin and Tom to grow a next generation media company. They are committed to helping our mission to empower women and the people who celebrate them.”

She further added: “It will allow us to tell more stories about global women that entertain, shock and illuminate. I couldn’t be more excited for what this means for our future.”

Reese Witherspoon Source: Instagram @reesewitherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon’s production company passes into the hands of large investors

As it became known, the new investors are Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs former Disney and Tik Tok executives. His production company has been responsible for great successes such as the second season of the HBO series Big Little Lies or the Amazon series Little Fires Everywhere.

The newspaper The New York Times, revealed that although the financial details have not yet been confirmed, sources say that the actress’s production company has been sold for an approximate amount of 900 million dollars.