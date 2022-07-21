Reese Witherspoon Acquires Rights to Parton’s Novel

With the support of her friend Reese witherspoon, Dolly Parton hope to be a star again cinema.

Parton has partnered with Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine for an adaptation of the bestselling novel she co-wrote with James Patterson, “Run, Rose Run.” Released in early March, the play centers on the bond between an aspiring country singer in Nashville and a retired country superstar, a character Parton said in press interviews she was eager to play in a movie.

“James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team,” the superstar said in a statement Monday.

Witherspoon, who grew up in Nashville and won an Oscar for portraying country singer June Carter Cash in “Walk the Line” (“Johnny & June: Passion and Madness”), said in a statement that Parton had long been one of their idols.

“Dolly Parton She is not only an icon for me, but a true inspiration for women and girls all over the world”, said the actress. “My admiration for her grew even more when I read ‘Run, Rose, Run’, a gripping and heartbreaking book that I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t be more honored to work with her and James to bring this extraordinary story to the screen.”

Parton has acted primarily on television in recent years, including on the series “Grace & Frankie” in a guest-starring appearance, but in the 1980s and 1990s she starred in films such as “9 to 5” (“How to Eliminate Your Boss”. “), “Steel Magnolias” (“Flowers of steel”) and “Straight Talk” (“Famous by mistake”).