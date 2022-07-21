Quiet by Camila Cabello: video, lyrics and translation

Quiet from Camila Cabello is one of the twelve tracks that make up Camila’s new album, Familiareleased today Friday 8 April.

Quiet text by Camila Cabello

You’re coming over

I started takin ‘breaths’ cause I was too anxious

Too much to take in, years in the making, no

Mm

No melatonin

No meditation

Can ease my anticipation

No drink I’m making’s helping the waiting, no

Ooh

It’s you, boy

I’m cool like an icicle till I see you, boy

Think I’m gonna die

But now your hands are touching my waist in the back of the car

You just couldn’t wait

And now my hands are moving in ways like I need you right now

I just couldn’t wait

And my mm-minds

Made so much noise for so long and it’s gone

‘Cause when you kiss me it’s quiet

Oh, it’s quiet

Quiet

Oh, it’s quiet

Did you get taller?

Your hair is longer

Couple tattoos since I saw you

Looking at your hands

Thinking of my plans for ’em

Ooh

Ooh, but what if I panic?

What if I’m damaged?

What if I’m just not who you imagined?

I just can’t focus

And you’re gorgeous

And I’m hopeless

God damn it

It’s you, boy

I’m cool like an icicle till I see you, boy

Think I’m gonna die

But now your hands are touching my waist in the back of the car

You just couldn’t wait

And now my hands are moving in ways like I need you right now

I just couldn’t wait

And my mm-minds

Made so much noise for so long and it’s gone

‘Cause when you kiss me it’s quiet

Oh, it’s quiet

Quiet

Oh, it’s quiet

It’s you, boy

Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

It’s you, boy

But now your hands are touching my waist in the back of the car

You just couldn’t wait

And now my hands are moving in ways like I need you right now

I just couldn’t wait

And my mm-minds

Made so much noise for so long and it’s gone

‘Cause when you kiss me it’s quiet

Oh, it’s quiet

Quiet

Oh, it’s quiet

Quiet translation by Camila Cabello

You’re coming here

I started breathing because I was too anxious

Too much to accept, years of work, no

Mm

No melatonin

No meditation

It can ease my expectation

No drink I’m making helps the wait, no

Ooh

It’s you, boy

I’m cold as a popsicle until I see you, boy

I think I will die

But now your hands are touching my waist in the back of the car

You couldn’t wait

And now my hands are moving like I need you right now

I couldn’t wait

And my mm-minds

It made so much noise for so long and it disappeared

Because when you kiss me it’s quiet

Oh, it’s quiet

Silent

Oh, it’s quiet

Did you get taller?

Your hair is longer

A couple of tattoos since I’ve seen you

Looking at your hands

Thinking about my plans for them

Ooh

Ooh, but what if I panic?

What if I’m damaged?

What if I’m not what you imagined?

I just can’t concentrate

And you are beautiful

And I’m hopeless

damn

It’s you, boy

I’m cold as a popsicle until I see you, boy

I think I will die

But now your hands are touching my waist in the back of the car

You couldn’t wait

And now my hands are moving like I need you right now

I couldn’t wait

And my mm-minds

It made so much noise for so long and it disappeared

Because when you kiss me it’s quiet

Oh, it’s quiet

Silent

Oh, it’s quiet

It’s you, boy

Hey, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes

It’s you, boy

But now your hands are touching my waist in the back of the car

You couldn’t wait

And now my hands are moving like I need you right now

I couldn’t wait

And my mm-minds

It made so much noise for so long and it disappeared

Because when you kiss me it’s quiet

Oh, it’s quiet

Silent

Oh, it’s quiet

