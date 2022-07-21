Quiet by Camila Cabello: video, lyrics and translation
Quiet from Camila Cabello is one of the twelve tracks that make up Camila’s new album, Familiareleased today Friday 8 April.
Here is the official audio of the song
Quiet text by Camila Cabello
You’re coming over
I started takin ‘breaths’ cause I was too anxious
Too much to take in, years in the making, no
Mm
No melatonin
No meditation
Can ease my anticipation
No drink I’m making’s helping the waiting, no
Ooh
It’s you, boy
I’m cool like an icicle till I see you, boy
Think I’m gonna die
But now your hands are touching my waist in the back of the car
You just couldn’t wait
And now my hands are moving in ways like I need you right now
I just couldn’t wait
And my mm-minds
Made so much noise for so long and it’s gone
‘Cause when you kiss me it’s quiet
Oh, it’s quiet
Quiet
Oh, it’s quiet
Did you get taller?
Your hair is longer
Couple tattoos since I saw you
Looking at your hands
Thinking of my plans for ’em
Ooh
Ooh, but what if I panic?
What if I’m damaged?
What if I’m just not who you imagined?
I just can’t focus
And you’re gorgeous
And I’m hopeless
God damn it
It’s you, boy
I’m cool like an icicle till I see you, boy
Think I’m gonna die
But now your hands are touching my waist in the back of the car
You just couldn’t wait
And now my hands are moving in ways like I need you right now
I just couldn’t wait
And my mm-minds
Made so much noise for so long and it’s gone
‘Cause when you kiss me it’s quiet
Oh, it’s quiet
Quiet
Oh, it’s quiet
It’s you, boy
Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
It’s you, boy
But now your hands are touching my waist in the back of the car
You just couldn’t wait
And now my hands are moving in ways like I need you right now
I just couldn’t wait
And my mm-minds
Made so much noise for so long and it’s gone
‘Cause when you kiss me it’s quiet
Oh, it’s quiet
Quiet
Oh, it’s quiet
