Quidditch changes its name to cut ties with JK Rowling’s anti-trans positions

It is not only the most famous and practiced imaginary game in the Harry Potter saga but a real sport that for more than ten years has represented an exciting form of competition between Muggles (those who do not possess magical powers). But now the Quidditch stands for change name. As part of an effort to untie this much-loved business from her creator, the British writer JK Rowlingwhich has sparked controversy for his views on transgender issuesthe International Quidditch Association has announced that from now on athletes will mount broomsticks to play quadball.

US Quadball and Major League Quadball, the two sports governing bodies in North America, announced the new name this week, which will go into effect this summer. The international sports body said it will adopt the quadball wording, and one of the main reasons that pushes it to close the accounts with the old and well-known name is that Rowling “is increasingly under scrutiny for her anti-trans positions“. The 56-year-old writer unleashed a social media blizzard after sharing her views on Twitter and later writing a lengthy personal essay on transgender issues, prompting many members of the LGBTQ community to accuse her of transphobia. Of course, in addition to the ideological cause there is also a more ‘prosaic’ one: neither of the two American organizations owned the brand “Quidditch” (held by Warner Bros).

JK Rowling’s anti-transgender stances

Writer and screenwriter Johanne Rowling, better known by the acronym JK Rowling, is among the the UK’s richest and most influential women. His fame is inextricably linked to that of the series of novels by Harry Potter, which tell the story of the wizard during his years at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and his fight against the dark wizard Voldemort. However, the author, in recent times, has returned to the center of attention for sharing, from her Twitter account of her, opinions of her that they target transgender people, in particular trans women.

His comments, defined several times transphobicalienated many of his fans and many of the actors who brought his stories to the screen, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who instead took sides publicly in support of trans people. Rowling was also the great absentee of the TV reunion (on Sky and NOW) ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts’: the exclusion of the author and mother of the most famous ‘wizard’ in the world seems to have been due precisely to these his ‘intolerance’, even if his team has never confirmed.

But now even the main quidditch organizations, pardon quadball, have denounced his positions, stating that this sport is “one of the most progressive in the world in terms of gender equality“, Referring to a rule that requires teams to have no more than four players of the same sex in the field at the same time. So last December, the then American quidditch executives decided to come up with a new name, through a survey of players. At the time, options included ‘quadraball’, ‘quidball’ and ‘quadball’, among others. “This name change is a turning point for us, and we are trying to make the most of it,” said the founders of Major League Quadball in an open letter to the players.

What is Quidditch (or rather Quadball) in the Muggle world

The sport formerly known as quidditch has arrived in the Muggle world in 2005, when two students from Middlebury College (USA) started practicing it on their campus. The game is a mix of rugby and dodgeball, and is characterized by two teams that compete on a lawn trying to score as many points as possible by passing the ‘quaffle’ (a ball) through one of the three rings placed at the edge of the pitch, or by capturing the “snitch”. The peculiarity of the game is that the players have to move holding a broom between his legs. Since its founding, the sport has spread to over 40 countries and today there are nearly 600 teams, according to governing bodies.