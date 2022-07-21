Piqué in the car listen to Shakira: loving you is inevitable

Among the most talked-about separations of the moment is that between Shakira and Piqué, one of the (ex) most loved couples of the star system struggling with lawyers and multimillion-dollar agreements. The Colombian singer would be ready to leave Barcelona to move to Miami with her two children, Sasha and Milan, but the footballer would not agree at all.

Piqué would be allowed to spend the summer with them and fly to Florida five times a year in first class, all paid for by Shakira.

The Barcelona defender was immortalized by a fan in a moment of evident dejection and the video, on TikTok, has gone viral: you can see Piqué, at the end of training, thoughtful, in the car with the radio on … while it is being broadcast, not even at do it on purpose, a passage from his ex.

The song is “Inevitable”, from 1998, in which the Colombian pop star sings: “I can’t find any way to forget you why continuing to love you is inevitable“.

A few fans tried to stop him, but Gerard obviously avoided the crowd. Rumors claim that he is trying everything to win back Shakira. Will he make it?

(photo Getty Images)