Oscar Awards: Nicole Kidman’s meme trolled social networks for an unusual reason

The slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars generated a barrage of reactions both inside and outside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The faces of many of the attendees in the face of this surprising aggression went around the world, becoming the subject of memes and jokes. One of the most iconic reactions was that of Nicole Kidman, whose face was one of the great stars of the avalanche of memes on social networks. An image that actually had nothing to do with the controversial moment.

And it is that, the photo of Kidman with his mouth open in the Oscars stalls was not taken when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. It is an image of the interpreter, who attended the gala as a nominee for the award for best actress for Being the Ricardostaken long before Smith’s assault.

Why is Nicole Kidman’s scandalous face?

In reality, the scandalized face of the Australian actress is not such, but rather is an enthusiastic reaction of surprise from Kidman when he greeted Jessica Chastain, who minutes later would win the Oscar for best leading actressat the beginning of the gala.

In an exclusive interview with Los Angeles Times, via vulturephotographer Myung Chun, who took the original photo of Kidman, revealed the true context of the image. The snapshot was taken during the awards show’s commercial break, just before the two stars got together to greet each other enthusiastically.

“Yes, the photo of Nicole Kidman was taken during the non-televised part. It sounded like she was excited to see Jessica Chastain across the room. Kidman then extended her arms and waved at her with both hands. Shortly after, Chastain came over to say hello to Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban.”

With information from Europe Press.

The sanctions that Will Smith could receive after the slap

According to information from several specialized media, Smith could receive anything from a reprimand to a permanent or temporary suspension from the Academy or even lose his best actor statuette.

According to an article in The New York Post“high-level Hollywood” sources pointed out that the Academy is evaluating the situation to see what condemnation actions it takes in this regard. “I think Will did not want to return his Oscar, but who knows what will happen now,” said one of the voices quoted in the note.

After hours of silence, the first reaction of the Academy was a tweet: “The Academy does not condone violence in any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate the winners of the 94th Academy Awards, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and film lovers around the world.”