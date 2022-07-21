Originally Thor: Love and Thunder had another opening scene

[En esta nota encontrarán spoilers sobre Thor: Love and Thunder]

In the version of Thor: Love and Thunder which is currently available in theaters the first sequence of the new story of the god of thunder directed by Taika Waititi shows us the main antagonist of the film, hat (Christian Bale) and his daughter. But although with that bet the fourth film of Thor immediately brings us closer to his villain, originally the idea of ​​the creative team behind this production was different.

During an interview with the Variety portal, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who co-wrote Thor: Love and Thunder with Waititi, said that they initially wanted the film to start with a scene about Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and her cancer treatment.

Although eventually love and thunder showed us Jane in chemotherapy and incidentally included cameos from Dr. Selvig and Darcy, Robinson indicated that the initial plan was to show that moment in the life of Dr. Foster before the Marvel Studios logo appeared, that is, at the moment in which Gorr’s scene was shown in the final cut.

“In the original draft, it actually predated the Marvel (Studios) logo. It was even earlier in Taika’s original draft. That was always a moving piece, ultimately it became (the origins of) Gorr and I think that’s amazing. But (Jane’s cancer) was never going to be a surprise moment. It was always like, this is the story of this woman. This is her bow. And this is where it begins.” Robinson said.

That revelation of the screenwriter occurred because, as you will remember in the prelude to the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder Officially confirming that Jane would have cancer in the film was avoided, although that is part of the character’s history in the comics and was even a point probed by the tape’s merchandise.

“(Jane’s cancer story) was always there. Obviously it’s in the comics and it was in Taika’s first draft as well. And then it was about, you know, what does this mean? We had a lot of conversations, especially with Natalie, about, you know, we have a responsibility here. How amazing to be able to show a superhero with cancer and not really shy away from the ugliness and the things that are difficult about it, but also to really be able to let this character shine.” commented the writer. “A lot of the conversations were like, ‘How do we do justice and how do we put something on the screen that will mean something and resonate with cancer survivors?’”

Whether or not it would have been better to start love and thunder with that scene is something that can be debated, but don’t expect that moment or Foster’s transformation into Mighty Thor to be shown in another way when Thor 4 debut in home format because Taika Waititi has already warned that he is not in favor of director’s cuts.