No more insecurity: Medicine interns

To demand safe spaces and better conditions in their social service, medical students from the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ) refused to sign the documentation for the assignment of places and protested so that the authorities respond to their requests.

The students demanded that the squares considered dangerous in Fresnillo, Jerez and Valparaíso be removed, to avoid acts of violence. This after the murders of intern doctors, such as the one that occurred in Valparaíso, Zacatecas, in 2021, and in Pueblo Nuevo, Durango, five days ago.

Organized students, close to performing their social service, made a petition calling both the UAZ and the state and federal governments to specify actions for the protection of those who are in their last stage of training.

The highest house of studies was required to protect, on a mandatory basis, all seventh-year students of the Medicine career until it is guaranteed that the assigned spaces are safe and dignified, with food, privacy, cleanliness and at no cost. of services.

They demanded not to offer social service places in communities where security cannot be guaranteed. They requested that the health institutions eliminate the opening hours for afternoon and night shifts for interns.

They added that the security authorities must monitor the prohibition of the entry of weapons into hospitals and other medical centers, in addition to establishing permanent surveillance of corporations in these places and that the formal response time to complaints does not exceed five business days.

They insisted on excluding venues that registered acts of violence of any kind and that the institutions implement means of safe transportation to rural areas. They exhorted the state government to monitor universities and agencies so that they comply with reducing dangers.

Compliance with NOM-099-SSA3-2013, on Health Education, which speaks of criteria for the use of medical care establishments as clinical fields for the provision of social services, with the aim of avoiding risks to staff.

They urged the design of an initiative for the security law for interns in the health area in Zacatecas, in which the rights of students are reformulated and established to guarantee their physical integrity and security.

They demanded a 100 percent increase in the social service scholarship from the Mexican government, as well as homologating it for all careers, which implies reducing hours of service. They also underscored the need to improve infrastructure and the supply of supplies in health centers.

These requests were made in what would be the fourth talk of the staff of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) for students, organized by the highest house of studies and abandoned by the dissatisfied as a sign of protest.

Rosa Martha Covarrubias Carrillo, director of the Academic Unit of Human Medicine and Health Sciences (UAMHCS), and Roberto Maca Espinoza, state head of Health Services Education, expressed their concern about the exposed situation.

They stressed that the problem will have to be resolved with all the representatives of the institutions and called on the students to stay to receive the talk on the prevention of extortion, and then analyze the list of petitions.

However, the young people left the auditorium. “We take this type of talk as an offense, we feel that it is normalizing violence. Today is the opportunity to say everything that dissatisfies us”, they sentenced.

The protesters decided not to deliver documentation or sign assignment of places for social service until they receive a response from the authorities, since there are at least 215 who are about to start this process.