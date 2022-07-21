New Mexican in Portugal, ‘headache’ for Necaxa – David Medrano

LOTTERY

The one that took off Necaxa with the transfer of Jesús ‘Cherokee’ Alcántar to Portugal. The young defender had become a headache for the necaxists due to his constant indiscipline and one of them serious that was about to cause him to be fired from him. On several occasions, Rodolfo Gaxiola, the player’s promoter, had to intervene trying to make him understand, since he is a boy with many conditions and that Sporting de Lisboa had been following him for a long time, since they saw him playing with selections under Mexico. Alcántar has quality and if he corrects the path he can stand out in the world of football.

KNOWN

During his tenure as director of the America, Yon De Luisa met Jaime Ordiales, who worked with the Eagles from 2008 to 2011, where by the way it did not go well. Given the shock at the National Teams Directorate, Yon de Luisa thought of the elements he knows as Santiago Baños and Jaime Ordiales, and he held interviews with both of them to explain the situation in the National Teams Directorate. With the Senior National Team there are few things to do, since everything is planned by the previous administration for Qatar, but it is urgent to integrate the structure and elect the coordinator of the Minor National Teams, and designate who will be responsible for the Women’s National Team.

PREPARATION

Trying to get them to the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the best possible shape, the five Mexican whistlers do a special job with coaching, Alberto ‘Chencho’ García. For a long time, Chencho dedicated himself to the world of music, where he was a representative of groups, however, for 10 years he has been working with athletes and this time he will have the responsibility of mentally preparing César Ramos, Fernando Guerrero, Karen Díaz, Alberto Morin and Miguel Hernandez.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: ARGENTINE PRESS DEFENDS MARTINO FOR HIS PHOTOS WITH SCALONI.