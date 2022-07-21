New gameplays of the remake of The Last of Us Part I are filtered

Image : naughty dog

Now that there is almost no more nothing for the return of Ellie and Joel, the leaks of the expected remake of The Last of Us Part I they just happen . And this week they have seen the light up to six new minutes of game gameplay, just in time to leave with long teeth the fans of the saga.

the remake of The Last Of Us Part I is scheduled to arrive exclusively at PlayStation 5 next 2 of September. This time we are not facing a small facelift like the version that came out for PS4 a few years ago but a full-fledged remake with new graphics and updated mechanics. If you want to see what this new remake looks like, take a look at the videos that appear below, but I warn you: you can eat some s poiler.

The Last of Us Part I – Leaked First PS5 Gameplay Clip

The Last Of US Remake l New Workbench!

The Last of Us Part 1 (Remake) Leaked Gameplay | The Last Of US Remake New Real Gameplay Leak (HD)

Perhaps the graphic differences are not appreciated as much at first glance, but c hen we see a comparison with the original game of 2013 of PS3 or even with its updated version of PS4 quickly jump out at you.

It is possible that this remake will arrive even before we have had time yet a feel nostalgia for the first installment of the saga, but let’s face it: any time is a good time to show us this authentic masterpiece again.