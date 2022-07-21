Netflix will charge you three dollars each time you share your account

Are you one of those who share your account? Netflix with other people? We advise you to think twice now, since the streaming platform plan to do additional charges to users who share your account.

The platform will test this new collection method in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic. We tell you how Netflix will detect that a user has shared their account.

Netflix will charge whoever shares your account

The platform will be able to detect that a person shared their account when one of the users connects for more than two weeks outside the “main residence”. The good news is that this measure will not affect mobile devices, tablets or laptops.

“It’s great that our members love Netflix movies and TV shows so much that they want to share them more widely. But today’s widespread sharing of accounts between households undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve our service.” “said the company.

In this way, the additional charge will be 219 pesos in Argentina, in the other countries it will be the equivalent of 2.99 dollars for “additional house”. In the places mentioned, Netflix will force users to define one house per account in the profile.

Thus, when the company detects a new home, it will proceed to charge it and request to add it as an additional home. An important detail is that depending on the type of account, Netflix will define how many additional houses we can add, being as follows:

Basic plan can add an additional house.

The Standard Plan allows up to two additional houses.

The Premium Plan has up to three additional houses.

What is known so far is that Netflix will notify users in the five countries of how this new system of additional charges for shared accounts will work.

