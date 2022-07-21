Netflix premieres in August 2022 • ENTER.CO
Fly a kite? With the cold of August, the best plan is not to float a piece of plastic or cloth, but to stay at home doing a marathon. Sadly Stranger Things is over… so is there anything else to watch on Netflix next month to save us from kite tedium? About. There are some interesting new releases on Netflix next month… but at the end of the day it’s a matter of luck if you decide to watch them.
There is for example Sandman, which is one of Netflix’s most ambitious projects by adapting the legendary graphic novel. We also have the return of Cuphead with its second season, taking advantage of the boom in attention that the premiere of its DLC has had. When it comes to movies, there are few surprises, except for the arrival of Top Gun and the first Mission: Impossible (in case you want to do a Tom Cruise marathon).
Without further delay, these are the Netflix releases in August 2022.
sets
August 5
Sandman
After years of confinement, Dream, the King of Dreams, embarks on a journey to another world to find what was stolen from him and recover his powers.
August 8
instant makeover
August 10
Locke & Key: Season 3
In the final chapter of the series, the Locke family discovers more magic as they face a demonic rival who wants the keys at all costs.
August 12
Never Have I Ever: Season 3
Devi and her friends have finally stopped being single. But they’re about to learn that relationships involve a lot of self-discovery…and drama.
an exemplary family
August 17
where there was fire
August 19
echoes
Ever since they were little girls, a pair of twins secretly exchanged lives. But their world falls apart when one of them disappears.
Glow Up: Season 4
Soul
August 24
Ollie is lost
Inspired by the book “Ollie’s Odyssey”, this family series follows the adventures faced by a toy and its owner to meet again.
Selling The OC
Mo
August 26
Maloof Workshop
Coming soon
race to success
Ingrid Yun struggles to become a partner in a prestigious New York law firm without leaving behind romance, friendship, family… or her principles.
Films
August 1
Top Gun: Passion and Glory
Mission Impossible
August 3
What fault is karma?
Her sister and the boy she liked in school start dating. Now Sara wonders if her supposed bad luck is her real culprit.
August 4
wedding season
August 5
The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles put their mystical powers to the test when ruthless otherworldly creatures seek to unleash extreme mayhem.
August 8
Code: Emperor
August 10
the song of the heart
Ted Bundy: The Final Confession
cats
August 12
Day shift
A vampire hunter has a week to raise the money to pay for his daughter’s education and braces. Making a living could kill him.
13: The Musical
August 17
my two lives
At her college graduation, Natalie’s life is divided into parallel realities after taking a pregnancy test. What will her future hold?
August 24
together they are dynamite
August 25
The scandal
Three women risk their careers and expose the toxic workplace culture perpetuated by the powerful boss of a major American news network.
that’s love
August 26
Time for me
With his family away, a family man takes advantage of his first lonely days in years to reunite with an old friend…a party animal.
effervescent seoul
August 29
The boss
An intelligence agent tasked with incriminating a politician with no dirty laundry must decide if there are still lines he won’t cross.
The price of the truth
Documentaries and specials
August 2nd
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow will be worse
August 3
Total Bust: Woodstock 99
Made in Mexico
August 10
The Thieves: The True Story of the Robbery of the Century
August 11
My lifeline: Leo’s story
August 16
Uncovered: Volume 2
August 18
In the mind of a cat
August 30
I am a killer: Season 3
August 31
America vs. America
Anime
August 4
Kakegurui Twin
August 11
DOTA: Dragon Blood – Book 3
August 18
Tekken: Lineage
August 25
Rilakkuma goes to the theme park
