Netflix: interview with Ryan Gosling for the premiere of The Gray Man – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Ryan Gosling he is sitting in a green sweatshirt jacket and white t-shirt. He smiles when he appears on the Zoom camera, making it clear that he is willing to remember the shocking adventure of excessive action, violence, conspiracies and even the fight with Captain America himself –Chris Evans– that he experienced in his new movie: The Gray Man (The Gray Man).

Do not be fooled, it is not a Marvel superhero, although the film was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (responsible for the success of Avengers) it really revolves around the escape from the brutality and psychopathy of an Evans unleashed in his new role as villain.

(Also: Dog Day: These are the most famous canines in the movies)

“I’m a spy and I’m in an overflowing action movie that reminds me of the films of that genre that I used to see when I was younger,” he confesses laughing. Gosling in a chat with THE TIME.

But not just any CIA agent. His ability to kill and survive exceeds imaginable limits; he is one of those characters who met the most demanding tests to become an effective killing machine and live in the shadows, ready to do the dirty work imposed on him in the upper echelons of power.

It is not the first time that the actor gets into a film of this genre, he was relentless in Drive or in Only God Forgives (both, by Nicolas Winding Refn), with the difference that he provided a dramatic density and certain mysticism to his characters, before surrendering to a violent redemption.

With The Gray Man, Gosling has some fun and caricatures the indestructible nature of a John Wick and even a James Bond. And he can already be seen in Netflix.

“It’s escapism. I liked doing it and becoming this spy who tries to live his days as if they were the last. He goes to expensive restaurants while he prepares to annihilate an enemy, but everything changes for him”, she insists.

In the tape, which is more than two hours long, Court Gentry (Gosling) he has to fight for his life, while sneaking between countries, and resisting a manhunt in an urban area in Prague, which those in the Fast and Furious saga would envy.

Lloyd Hansen (Evans) is his nemesis. He is another murderer, but without moral barriers, he enjoys torture, he is eccentric, hyperactive, boisterous. “I loved that he’s the kind of character that doesn’t have to apologize for who he is. Villains are often not burdened by such complexities. They have a clear understanding of who they think they are, and that clarity, that simplicity, is refreshing for you as an actor,” he acknowledged in an interview with Complex.com. Chris Evans by ceasing to be the most admired superhero in the Marvel universe.

Chris Evans plays a villainous role in ‘The Gray Man’.

“It’s a film of impressive scale and the Russo brothers have been making this kind of filmmaking for decades, so I couldn’t have found a better partner for this adventure. But I feel that it is a tape that shows a man with a nature of yesteryear, he is like an analog hero in a digital and technological world, ”he explains. Gosling.

“Everything he does to give himself a little edge in extreme situations is related to a kind of more practical and humane way of solving things. It even has moments of naivety (…). He is a character who has lived imprisoned all his life, controlled and manipulated by the system, and he has an opportunity to feel free and will do whatever it takes to continue like this”.

The Gray Man it has that halo of guilty pleasure, since it is nothing more than the excess of a plot that is almost predictable, but both its protagonist and, above all, its directors manage to give it a nuance of fun and madness that makes it enjoyable.

Court Gentry enters the game of cat and mouse accompanied by the agent Dani Miranda, who saves his life several times, played by the increasingly efficient artist of the genre Ana de Armas (who supports James Bond on a mission in Cuba in the film No Time to Die). Also notable is the appearance of the actor Regé-Jean Page, who rose to fame for the series Bridgerton, in the role of Simon Bassett, and in this film he also decides to try the fruit of evil in the role of Denny Carmichael, the boss of CIA covert operations.

“I don’t think he’s evil, maybe what happens with Denny is that he has a flexible morality,” he jokes, but in reality he is a fundamental piece in the hunt that the film proposes.

“Even if you hate me, I will have done my job well”, he advances about his game of manipulation and his power to deploy technology, weapons and mercenaries to annihilate a single man who looks like the contemporary version of Chuck Norris.

ANDRES HOYOS VARGAS

CULTURE

@AndresHoy1

Other culture news