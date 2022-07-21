Natalie Portman, Yara Shahidi at the head of the Rouge Dior Forever campaign

COLOR ME BEAUTIFUL: Dior launches a new advertising campaign with Natalie Portman and Yara Shahidi.

Rouge Dior is the best-selling lipstick worldwide, according to LVMH brand Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which said a unit of the product is sold somewhere in the world every two seconds.

Rouge Dior, with its high color intensity, long wear and care benefits, meets all women’s expectations for a lipstick, according to Laurent Kleitman, President and CEO of Parfums Christian Dior.

“Rouge Dior Forever pushes boundaries by offering a lipstick that combines the practical gesture of a lipstick and the transfer-free wear of a liquid formula”. Kleitman described Dior’s vision of beauty as “multifaceted, inclusive and [de] diverse femininity. It is a true hymn to the Dior brotherhood.”.

In the new spot, directed by Arnaud Uyttenhove, Portman and Shahidi are filmed with models in a barren, open landscape with rolling hills. They were choreographed by Madeline Hollander and wear flowing silk dresses in colors reminiscent of lipsticks. Viviane Sassen photographed the campaign.