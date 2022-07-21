Natalie Portman, Joaquin Phoenix, and Other Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Vegan

In recent years, the veganism has been getting new and new followers who tie with the idea of ​​living a cruelty-free life, therefore, they avoid all foods derived from animals, but not everything is about food, because a vegan person also avoids the use of clothes, made with skins, and they also do not use chemical products, tested on animal species. presented to you some personalities media that have adopted this conviction.

Natalie Portman



Photo: El Universal, file

Natalie Portman not only gave up meat and dairy products -since she was nine years old-, but she has also become a potential activist, since -in 2017- she produced the documentary “Eating Animals”, through which she explains the consequences of the consumption of meat products, generating a negative impact on human health, as well as in ecological and economic terms. Through this project, the actress asked the population: “To worry about what we do, putting effort into the food we grow and being aware of what we put into our body.”

joaquin phoenix



Photo: AFP, file

The “Joker” actor is so committed to veganism that, upon receiving the Oscar award – for Best Performance (in 2020) – he dedicated his speech to the vegan fight and expressed the serious concern that he recognized the disconnection that veganism generated. humanity feels for nature. Joaquin, who decided to stop eating meat and dairy from the age of three, said that the human being believes he is the center of the Universe, so he exploits all the resources he finds in his path to his benefit, regardless of how it could harm others. species.

“When a cow gives birth to a calf, we take it away and deprive the calf of a milk that we use to pour into our coffee. We believe that the idea of ​​political change is that we have the need to sacrifice something, but when we take advantage of love as a principle, we can carry out systems of change that are beneficial to the human being”,

he pointed.

Pamela Anderson



Photo: AP, file

Pamela Anderson is one of the Hollywood figures who has delved deeper into the fight for the protection of animals; she started a vegetarian lifestyle from the age of 13. She has continuously released different fashion items that are “cruelty free”, meaning that they were not tested on animals. She has also been a lecturer at the University of Oxford, spreading the message of the benefits of vegan living to youth. She was also the representative of a PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) campaign in which the main slogan was: “Vegans are better lovers.”

billie eilish



Photo: El Universal, file

Billie Eilish has been vegan for eight years, a decision she made motivated by the information she had access to about the practices of the meat and dairy industries, which opened her eyes to say goodbye to animal-based products: “Once you know it, it is difficult to go back,” he told “Vogue” magazine.

Ariana Grande



Photo: AP, file

This year, the singer Ariana Grande celebrates nine years since she became a 100% vegan person, and -over the years- she has shared with her followers how delicious and varied a vegan person can eat, resorting to the consumption of fruits, smoothies, algae and brown rice. She once shared with “The Mirror”: “I firmly believe that a plant-based diet can lengthen your life expectancy and make you a happier person.”

(With information from “El País”)

