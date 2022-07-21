Napoli, Cristiano Ronaldo idea if Osimhen starts • TAG24

Napoli-Cristiano Ronaldo, dream or reality? The Portuguese ace is leaving Manchester United and would be inclined to accept another adventure in Italy after his experience at Juventus. A news that immediately made the Neapolitan fans dream that they would be delighted to be able to attend the “Maradona” at the plays and goals of the 37-year-old phenomenon. To evaluate the huge economic outlay that the Neapolitan club should pay to bring CR7 in pink with the president De Laurentiis very attentive to the finances of the company. At this point, watch out for the outgoing operations with Victor Osimhen suspect number one to leave Spalletti’s team with Bayern Munich who would like him as Lewandowski’s heir, who moved to Barcelona. Cristiano Ronaldo could be utopia, or not in case of extraordinary market events.

Napoli-Cristiano Ronaldo, the feasibility of the operation

Napoli dreams of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo who broke up with the Red Devils and is desperately looking for a team that can make him feel at the center of attention. His agent Jorge Mendes has probed several tracks with top European clubs who, however, have preferred not to invest in a player closer to 40 than 35. According to what was reported by Sportmediaset, there was really a crazy idea of ​​the blues against CR7. There would even be a plan to buy it in Castel Volturno in case Victor Osimhen were to leave, towards Bayern Munich. An imminent offer from the Bavarians could open a sensational negotiation between the Portuguese agent and the Italian club. At the moment it is only a suggestion and not a real negotiation. It is difficult to find a solution to the salary of the player who receives well over 4 million euros per season, the maximum ceiling for De Laurentiis’ finances. Even more complicated is the situation regarding image rights which Cristiano Ronaldo will certainly not want to do without. It will certainly be difficult for Napoli to understand if it can be an impossible negotiation or not.

All the other market movements of the Neapolitans

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only name probed in the Napoli summer transfer market. Attack but also defense and midfield in the many players in talks with the Italian DS Cristiano Giuntoli. With the scarecrow transferring to Osimhen, the Neapolitans are looking for a striker who can possibly also make it as the team’s main offensive terminals. As reported by The Gazzetta dello Sportthere would have been an overtaking on Rome for Solbakken of the Bodo Glimt. The boy will end his contract in December and can be an opportunity for all the top European clubs. A formula is being studied to bring it to zero in the January 2023 market. The alternative is Giovanni Simeone del Verona which would arrive in Naples only in the case of the sale of Petagna at Monza. Movements in defense with Kim of Fenerbahce who will be the replacement for Koulibaly. For the Korean central contract of almost 3 million per season including bonuses plus an additional compensation at the time of signing. About 20 million euros will go to the Turkish club. Cristiano Ronaldo would be the icing on the cake of a market that Napoli is conducting with absolute authority.