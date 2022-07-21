Naples, CR7 crazy idea if Osimhen starts: intertwining with Bayern

In Germany they speak of an imminent offer for the Nigerian striker: a dialogue could be opened for the Portuguese

In Naples, the domination of the attackers could trigger the crazy CR7 idea. According to reports from Claudio Raimondi, in Castel Volturno there would in fact be a plan for Cristiano Ronaldo in the event of the sale of Osimhen. In fact, in Germany they speak of an imminent offer of the Bayern Monaco for the Nigerian bomber. Move that could open dialogue with Mendesfor some time looking for a new accommodation for CR7 and for his desire to play in the Champions League again.



See also





Market

Cristiano Ronaldo: insane offered by Saudi Arabia, a 300 million operation







At the moment for now it is only a suggestion for CR7 in Naples and we cannot speak of a real negotiation. Before starting to set up the first surveys for the Portuguese champion, it will be necessary to fit several pieces together and evaluate the feasibility, at an economic level, of the operation. Ronaldo, who his agent is offering left and right, earns well over the 4 million ceiling set by De Laurentiis for salaries. Moreover, the possible offer of Bayern for Osimhen is not yet known even if, in recent weeks, a figure close to 120 million was assumed. To this should be added the usual knot of image rights, which the number one of Napoli always wants to manage personally and on which Ronaldo will hardly take a step back.

In short, a possible landing of CR7 in Naples, although capable of moving a very hot square like that of Naples – with relative benefits in terms of marketing – remains very complicated. We will see if it is actually impossible.