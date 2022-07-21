MYKE TOWERS AND BLESSD AT MILANO LATIN FESTIVAL – MI-LORENTEGGIO.COM

Last updated on July 21, 2022 – 4:17 pm

Assago, 21 July 2022 – The leader of the new generation of urban music Myke Towers will be in live concert with his world hits such as “Si se da”, “Diosa”, “Pareja del Año”, “Experimento”, “La playa “,” Curiosidad “,” Bandido “, and many others. While the revelation artist of the year Blessd will arrive with his tour “Tendencia Mundial” and his hit songs such as “Imposible”, “Dos Problemas”, “Tendencia Mundial” and many others.

MYKE TOWERS

Young urban music phenomenon, rapper and songwriter Myke Towers, with his daring songwriting, accompanied by his deep voice and onstage talent that mesmerizes his fans, has earned respect and recognition in one of the most competitive markets. of music, the urban industry.

Michael Anthony Torres Monge, born in Río Piedras in Puerto Rico, has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the genre, such as Bad Bunny, Becky G, Farruko, Piso 21, Sech and Arcángel and has quickly become one of the most sought after artists at interior of the new urban generation.

The Puerto Rican has shown a lot of interest in music since he was a child. In 2013 he began releasing songs on the SoundCloud platform, gaining interest in his innovative way of making music. The following year he participated in the making of a documentary on urban music in Puerto Rico.

In 2016 he released his first mixtape on iTunes, El final of the principle, with the record label G Starr Entertainment, which finished 12th in Latin Rhythm Albums.

He returns in 2019 by publishing in collaboration with Farruko the song “Si se da” certified gold in Italy. The remix features the participation of Arcángel, Sech and Zion. She appears in several collaborations, among which those with Bad Bunny, Maluma, Becky G and Ñengo Flow stand out.

In 2020 she released her debut studio album “Easy Money Baby”. The album debuted on Billboard’s Latin Album chart at # 1 and collaborates on the singles “Me Gusta” with Anitta and Cardi B and “Mi Niña” with Wisin and Los Legendarios

The last two years have been times of resounding success for the artist. His 2021 was marked by musical collaborations, “Ella No Es Tuya” with Rochy RD and Nicki Nicole, “Pareja del Año” with Sebastian Yatra, “Besame” with Lusi Fonsi, “Subele El Volume” with Daddy Yankee and Jhay Cortez , “Oh Na Na” with Camila Cabello and Tainy. Additionally, she collaborated on Selena Gomez’s album with the single “Dimelo To ‘” and with Enrique Iglesias in “Te Fuiste”. The same year he released his album “LIKE MYKE” of 27 tracks, a production with which he returned to his artistic roots with a more trap, more street style and with the influences of his idols and where “PIN PIN” and “Joven Leyenda” Thanks to the work done during that year, the young artist managed to sign a distribution contract with Warner Music Latina, releasing the singles “Almas Gemelas” and “Experimento”.

In 2022 he released “Tendencia Mundial” with Colombian artist Blessd and producer Ovy On The Drums. Myke also boasts of a collaboration with the Italian artist Sfera Ebbasta and the Jamaican producer Rvussian in “Sola” and his most recent collaboration is “Traductor” with the Argentine rapper Tiago PZK.

BLESSD

Talent and charisma make the singer, composer and urban raper from Antioquia (Colombia), Stiven Mesa Londoño, one of the future promises of this genre. With only 22 years and an ever-growing career, this artist, better known as Blessd, boasts of collaborations with several famous artists such as Maluma, Justin Quiles and Myke Towers.

Even though he played football as a teenager, the music held surprises for him. At 15 he started freestyle in Bogotá, where he didn’t see rap as something serious, but he did it as a hobby. A pastime that changed when he returned to Medellin and saw that everything he played was receiving a very good reception.

His first song was “Contigo”, but he later wrote ‘Infiel’, a song with which he gained more exposure. Then, with more motivation, you published “Genesi”, “No soy”, “Como un loco” and “No vas a ser tú”. But, with the song “Una”, he made his way to the huge success that allowed him to sign with the JM World Music label, which meant the push Blessd needed to make his dreams come true.

In October 2021, Blessd signed with Warner Music Latina and released his first studio album called Hecho en Medellín. His most popular song on the album, entitled “Medallo”, reached number 1 in Colombia and surpassed 230 million views on Youtube. The same year she released “Imposible (Remix)” with Maluma and “Dos Problemas (Remix)” and collaborated on the single “Shake Ya Boom Boom” with Static & Ben El, Black Eyed Peas and Chesca.

In 2022 he published “Instagram”, “10PM” and several collaborations, “Tendencia Mundial”, with the Puerto Rican artist Myke Towers and the producer Ovy On The Drums, “Niña de mis Sueños” and “Quien TV Remix” with Ryan Castro , “Enchulao” with Beelé and “Energia” with the Spanish artist Rels B.

The Colombian artist has found in music not only an opportunity for life, but a passion, which also inspired him to compose the songs that are now sung in different parts of the world.

IJ NUEVE OPEN THE CONCERT OF MYKE TOWERS AND BLESSD

J NUEVE

Special opening J Nueve with Sky, Cisne, Evy and Santi who, after the release of their debut album “Apuesta”, will be the protagonists of a series of concerts scheduled on the stage of the Ticketmaster Arena where they will present all the songs from the album , such as “Tóxica”, Mal Amour ”and“ A Fuego Lento ”.

“Apuesta” is a collection of nine songs that tells how relationships, in all their facets, are always great bets. An album that highlights the versatility of J Nueve that they try their hand at in different musical genres

INFO AND TICKETS

Ticketmaster and TicketOne are the ONLY official ticket sales points for the Milano Latin Festival events. Any DIFFERENT SITE IS NOT AUTHORIZED for such resale, therefore the Milano Latin Festival assumes no responsibility for the economic or organizational inconvenience that may result in the purchase of tickets for its concerts through channels other than those indicated. Entry to minors under 14 not accompanied by an adult is prohibited.