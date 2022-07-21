Minecraft creators disapprove of the use of NFT: “We will not support or allow it”

By

Minecraft developer Mojang Studios said it wants nothing to do with NFTs in a new update to its Minecraft usage policies.

***

Minecraft will not integrate NFT, said its creator.

Mojang Studios deprecated NFTs in an update to its Minecraft policies.

Although it does not completely rule out the use of Blockchain.

Minecraftthe popular video game that is over 12 years old, will not be integrated with the tokens non-fungible (NFT) and its underlying technology. This is how its developers have advanced this Wednesday.

Mojang Studiosthe signature behind Minecraftclarified in a blog post that he doesn’t want his popular video game to have anything to do with digital collectibles. “[L]NFT integrations with Minecraft are not, in general, something that we will support or allow“the developer said, ahead of an update to its usage guidelines.

The publication begins with a brief explanation of what NFTs are, highlighting their character “speculative” Y “volatile“, before addressing the position of the creators on this technology. According to the company, NFTs are designed to “create models of scarcity and exclusion“, which is not in line with the vision of Mojang.

The video game company owned by microsoft made his deep disapproval of digital collectibles known. In particular, he emphasized that he rejects them because he believes they could create a culture of unequal access in Minecraft.

“In our Minecraft Usage Guidelines, we describe how a server owner can charge for access, and that all players must have access to the same functionality. We have these standards to ensure that Minecraft remains a community where everyone has access to the same content,” the company said, continuing:

To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, the integration of Blockchain technologies within our client and server applications is not allowed, nor is Minecraft game content such as worlds, skins, items personal or other mods, using blockchain technology to create a scarce digital asset.

Mojang doesn’t want NFT near Minecraft

Detailing their reasons, the blog entry made mention of “some companies” that have recently released NFT and games play-to-earn associated with or inspired by Minecraft. Yes ok Mojang did not identify any particular firm or project that has used its brand, the news media noted some as NFTWorlds Y Blockverse.

The first uses the source code of Minecraft as the basis for an NFT-powered metaverse, as pointed out by The Block. While, Blockverse is an example of a project that used the image of the famous video game to defraud investors. The NFT initiative garnered attention in January after disappearing with more than $1.2 million, as reported by PCGamer.

“We are also concerned that some third-party NFTs are not trustworthy and will end up costing players who purchase them. Some third-party NFT implementations are also completely reliant on Blockchain technology and may require an asset manager that could go away without notice.wrote Mojang. “There have also been cases where NFTs have been sold at artificially or fraudulently inflated prices.“.

Despite being closed to NFTs, the developer did not completely rule out the possibility of using blockchain for Minecraft in the future. While the company emphasized that it does not plan to implement the technology at this time, it said it would lend “pay close attention to how it evolves” the sector to ensure that its principles are met, but also to “determine if it will enable safer experiences or other practical and inclusive applications“.

NFTWorlds respond to statements

In light of the statements, the team of NFTWorlds reached out to the user community at Discord to convey a safety message about your project. as collected The Blockthe group said it was “Surprised” for the message of Mojangsince they had previously communicated with the firm and had not indicated the existence of any restrictions.

“We have spoken with the Minecraft IP department several times in the past. They never made it clear that anything we were doing was going to be regulated or restricted (other than existing EULA elements, which we adhered to throughout the project, such as our stance on in-game advertising/IP)“wrote the team.

“We know this is of great concern to the community, and to us as well. But we are currently considering all options and will do our best to find another option in the future, even if that is a pivot.“, they added.

GM all – Check the @nftworldsNFT Discord for announcements on the Minecraft situation. We are working to figure out to what extent this will effect us and also have potential pivots planned in the absolute worst case that keeps us going. We’re not leaving. —ArkDev.wrld | NFT Worlds (@iamarkdev) July 20, 2022

Recommended reading

Article by Hannah Estefanía Pérez / DailyBitcoin

Picture of Depositphotos

WARNING: This is an informative article. DiarioBitcoin is a means of communication, it does not promote, endorse or recommend any investment in particular. It is worth noting that investments in crypto assets are not regulated in some countries. May not be suitable for retail investors as the full amount invested could be lost. Check the laws of your country before investing.