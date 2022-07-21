Michelle Arellano, a genius girl from Chiapas, will study medicine at the age of 9

Michelle Arellano is a genius girl who, at a year and a half, already spoke English. Photo: Lizeth Coello

She is barely 9 years old and has an IQ of 158, only two points less than Albert Einstein: she is Michelle Arellano Guillén, the genius girl from Chiapas who will start studying medicine next August.

When he was barely a year and a half old, he already spoke English; At 4 years old, she knew how to read and write, but her parents believed that it was the early stimulation they gave her since she was born, without thinking that she was a genius girl.

“Well, Michell since I was little, some psychologists told me that I was an adult in a small way, because it was like my own; She learned to speak English at a year and a half, but I thought it was also because I’m a doctor, we gave her a lot of early stimulation, so I said it was because of that, she learned to read and write when she was 4 years old”. Michelle’s Parents

After studies with doctors and psychologists, Michelle’s parents knew that she was a gifted child; however, she was rejected from five elementary schools in Chiapas, because they did not want to accept her because of her IQas the teachers said they couldn’t deal with his intelligence.

When a school accepted her, her parents asked the Ministry of Education in Chiapas to speed up her grade, because Michelle was bored in class because in a couple of hours I could learn everything.

“… we requested in the Ministry of Education an acceleration of grade: from fourth year it went to sixth grade of primary school; it was like his first jump; Later, they told us that he could do the accreditation for a single evaluation, so we accepted that offer and in November 2021 he accredited primary school and right now in March 2022 he accredited middle school and high school through a single exam too, which is called Ceneval; it was credited on July 4.” Karina Guillen Cruz, mother of Michelle

A genius like any other girl

Michelle is a girl like any other, she plays with dolls and is a sports lover, but she is clear in her mind that, when she grows up, she wants to be a doctor and marine biologist.. The first race will start on August 29, one day before she turns 10 years old.

“Well, I really like doing sports, like swimming, basketball… I also know how to play the piano and when I grow up I would like to be a doctor and a marine biologist because I really like animals.” Michelle Arellano Guillén, girl genius

At her young age she already knows a surgery room, because her mother has been training her in the field of medicine, for which, she says, she wants to be a cardiovascular surgeonsince they operate the heart and blood vessels in order to repair the damage caused by diseases or disorders of the cardiovascular system.

“Because I would like to be like my mother and because I like it and I know it because I have also gone into surgery with my mother, to see what the organisms inside the body are like.” Michelle Arellano Guillén, girl genius

Michelle also accredited to enter a university in Massachusetts, in the United States, but, for now, she will study in Mexico, online, for two years, the Medicine career, to adapt and then continue in person.