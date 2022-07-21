Mediaset: Napoli has a Cristiano Ronaldo plan

As written by the Napolista, Bayern want Osimhen but we had said he would be replaced by Belotti. They aim higher

Mediaset claims that Napoli have a plan to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Castel Volturno (it will be nice to be there at the moment of the first impact).

According to Mediaset it would be Bayern Munich to trigger the dominance of the attackers (as written by the Napolista two days ago) with a crazy proposal for Osimhen: up to 120 million euros.

We of the Napolista, however, wrote that the chosen one for the post Osimhen would be Belotti. Mediaset instead raises very high. And he writes:

Move that could open dialogue with Mendesfor some time looking for a new accommodation for CR7 and for his desire to play in the Champions League again.

Obviously Mediaset recalls that CR7 would (just barely) exceed the salary of the De Laurentiis club. Not to mention the image rights and, as mentioned, the Portuguese reaction to the sight of Castle Volturno.