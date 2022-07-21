Matthew McConaughey tells Reese Witherspoon that he liked her as a kid

Matthew McConaughey admitted to Reese Witherspoon in a recent interview that she was his celebrity crush when he was a kid.

The actors appeared together in The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, December 15, where they participated in a quick question and answer segment.

When asked who his first crushes famous, Witherspoon replied that his was Val Kilmer, thanks to his role as Jim Morrison in The Doors, when I was 13 years old. “She was a weird girl,” she added.

However, when the question came to McConaughey, the star of Dallas Buyers Club confessed: “Well, I was a little in love with [la] young lady sitting to my left, for Man in the Moon”.

“What?” Witherspoon replied in surprise, and DeGeneres asked, “Did you just find out about this?”

McConaughey continued, “He was one of the first people I liked, and if you’ve seen the movie, you’ll have seen that [es] inevitable. How could I not like it?”

Witherspoon starred in the 1991 coming-of-age drama as a 14-year-old girl who falls in love with her older neighbor. The critically acclaimed film marked her on-screen debut.

McConaughey and Witherspoon have starred in a number of films together over the years, including mutefrom 2013, and the animated films of sing.