Maribel Domínguez and her entire coaching staff are separated from the Mexican U-20 National Team

ESPN was able to learn that Maribel Domínguez and her coaching staff were removed from their position and are under investigation for a “serious” problem

MEXICO — The problems in National Team they continue. The coach of the U-20 women’s representative, Maribel Dominguez and his coaching staff, are currently under investigation, so they are temporarily separated from the position.

ESPN was able to confirm with various sources the news of our partner, Marisa Larawhich released the same information that began to circulate yesterday inside the Mexican team.

ESPNDigital learned that the problem is “serious” because it is a delicate situation of indiscipline within the team, even the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, louis yonwho immediately requested the separation of the coach from the Mexican team.

According to sources, the issue could explode from one moment to another because the conflict would go far, the case could not be controlled and it has already reached a media outlet, in this case to ESPN.

Maribel Domínguez, during a game of the Mexican Women’s U-20 National Team. picture 7

In the next few hours, more will surely be known about the subject, which will be sought to cover up, since the conflict, as far as was known, led to a strong division in the team’s squad that meant that the squad did not have their afternoon training .

The investigation is still ongoing and it is known that a resolution could come in the next few hours.

Maribel Dominguez and the Mexican team They have at the door to face the U-20 World Cup that will take place in Costa Rica from August 10 to 28. Mexico is in group B along with Germany, Colombia and New Zealand.