Magaly Medina on Instagram Viral: The magpie shares a video where young people recognize her in Cartagena, Colombia and dedicates rap, video

The host of shows Magaly Medina, did not hesitate to share in her account of Instagram a video where she was walking through the streets of Cartagena, Colombia, and three young people surprised her with a rap declaring all their admiration for the journalist.

“Your husband if he has too much attitude, we are the instrumental media and I want you to upload it to all your channels. You are the best from over there in Peru, on television with all the attitude,” they tell the famous Urraca in the first verses.

Magaly Medina who still did not get out of her astonishment at being recognized outside the country, was quite amused with the jokes that the young people released in each of her lines, they even mentioned Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfán.

“You have more money than Paolo Guerrero, I am the rapper. You are the humble and criminal boss and you also have more money than Foca Farfán. I am from San José but Sofía Vergara does not even reach her feet, she is the best and number one”, ends the video.

Magaly Medina knocks down América TV: “The crows will watch from the ground with great envy”

He defended himself tooth and nail! The controversial show host Magaly Medina put in her place Jasmine Pinedo in the face of the strong comments she received, but above all for being questioned about her journalistic career and lashed out at the América Televisión programs for supporting her.

“I think that no one is going to be able to have a son so proud of his mother, so proud and who writes with this impeccable, intellectual pen, one of the most cultured men I am proud to speak of,” said Magaly Medina.

“I have done something good in life, that I have the son that I have and for others, America Televisionwho let them speak from ignorance (…) I tell them… I will continue to fly like the eagle, the crows will look from the earth with great envy”, he sentenced, receiving the applause of his followers for such an elegant auction.