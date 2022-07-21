‘Liga MX, the most competitive in America’

Christian Tabo recognized that Machine He has not had the best start to the tournament, however, he highlighted the level of Liga MX and hopes that the team picks up the pace.

“We know that this can be reversed, I’m not talking about a crisis, the tournament is long and as I said, it’s not how you start but how you finish. It is the most competitive League in America and there is no easy game, sometimes you are going to lose points that you do not want, but the rival sometimes does things better than you, ”he concluded.

After two losses in a row, Blue Cross will return to Aztec to face Pueblaalthough that is not a guarantee of success, since locality has been a problem for Machine in recent tournaments. However, Tabó assured that the cement box wants to make his house weigh.

“We talk about it among ourselves, we have to make the home team weigh, we are a big team and at home we have to make ourselves feel. We are staying on duty on this issue, but we are working. We have to get the best results at home to enter the Liguilla and that the rivals when they come to play Aztec feel it,” he said.

In that same tenor, Tabó He is not unaware of the potential and dangerousness of his former team Pueblabut trusts that the quality of the cement squad prevails over the squad of Nicholas Larcamon.

“We are clear about what kind of rival it is PueblaPersonally, I think it’s one of the most regular in the league and it’s going to be a difficult game, but we know the kind of squad we have,” he added.

In the same way, Christian Tabo gave his coach a vote of confidence Diego Aguirre and pointed out that soon the hand of the Uruguayan coach will be seen in the team and in the results.

“Diego He is a very positive person and that is good for the team. He had little time to work, we did the preseason with few players, only now are we having the squad almost closed, but as the days go by, his idea will be reflected in the team and in the results,” he concluded.

