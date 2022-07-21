LEWANDOWSKI ANSWERED: Will you play against Real Madrid in El Clásico on July 23?

Robert Lewandowski he barely joined the 2022/23 preseason of the FC Barcelona, but that doesn’t mean I’m not thinking about competing. In fact, at his welcome ceremony in the United States, the Polish striker signed up for the next Blaugrana game, which will be against Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid.

He doesn’t know if Xavi and his coaching staff will give him minutes. However, he has already raised his hand and said that he is ready to work and be able to help in the next game. So, his debut as a culé could take place against the current champions of the League and the UEFA Champions League.

WILL LEWANDOWSKI PLAY AGAINST REAL MADRID?

“I am ready to be part of the team, to be part of the team in the training sessions. And I’m looking forward to the next training session to be on the pitch with the team, ready to play in the next game. For me, everything that has happened in the last few years has been amazing. The time has gone very fast, but this is football and you have to be ready for everything.

The match will be held on Saturday, July 23 in Las Vegas.

If everything goes well, Lewy He will play his first minutes with his new club.

I hope it happens.

Undefeated data. Robert Lewandowski has recorded 6 goals and 1 assist in 8 games played against Real Madrid. He has scored against them in the group stage, quarter-finals and semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Did you know…? Robert Lewandowski was linked to Real Madrid for several markets. He seemed to be his favorite club in Spain, but ended up, after several summers being related to The whitesat FC Barcelona.