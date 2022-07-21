Leaks suggest an Arcane character could be coming to Fortnite

Fortnite’s long list of crossovers is often a selling point of the game

Through many agreements, Epic Games has cultivated an impressive catalog of licensed characters for players to use as they fight for a Victory Royale.

Since starwars until naruto, fortnite has become an increasingly successful platform, not only for Epic benefit, but also for many companies and artists to advertise.

An incredibly popular property that has made its way into the game is the animated series League of Legends of Netflix Arcane a program that follows the sisters violet Y jinx as they deal with their strained relationship amid the raging tides of a revolutionary movement.

Following the overwhelmingly positive reception of the show from critics and audiences alike, Epic wear Arcane’s Jinx a Fortnite With Violet.

Now with a second season of Arcane in production, players can purchase another fan-favorite character according to some leaks.

Trusted industry insider @HYPEX on Twitter has confirmed from multiple sources that Mel, the policy of Piltover and key character in arcana, could appear in the next collaboration of Netflix Y Fortnite.

The next Fortnite x Arcane League of Legends collab is set to be Mel 🔥 This is according to 2 different sources that were correct multiple times! pic.twitter.com/QEGDXdaRer — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 18, 2022

In a tweet, HYPEX states that, “according to 2 different sources that were correct several times”, a skin for HYPEX is in the works. Mel.

In responses to the tweet, the reception from fans appears to be mostly positive, though some express disappointment with the news. Though Mel is a convincing character League of Legendsmany would prefer to see characters like Caitlyn, the rifle lover Violet, in the game.

It is difficult to argue with this point of view, since Cait plays a much larger role in the show and is deeply intertwined with the emotional break in the relationship of violet Y Jinx.