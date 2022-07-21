Kylie Jenner continues with the spending spree and wins the title of Climate Criminal

In the family Kardashian uncontrolled expenses are commonplace, especially as regards Kylie Jenner, who has always been recognized for her unsustainable lifestyle, so much so that her mother worries Kris Jennertoday alarmed by her daughter’s excessive expenses.

A few examples? A 72 million private jet, despite the boyfriend Travis Scott already owned one, a villa in Hidden Hills close to Khloé’s e Kim Kardashian, with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms for $ 12 million and a garage with 12 cars, including a $ 3 million Bugatti Chiron and a $ 300,000 pink Rolls Royce). Add to this the approximately $ 400,000 per month that Kylie spends on herself and her daughter Flocks in clothes and accessories, all naturally designer labels. In short, it certainly cannot be said that Kylie has a low profile or low cost lifestyle, indeed.

The extra-luxury life of Jenner However, in recent days he has got into trouble the young businesswoman who would have flown her private jet for a journey of only 17 minutes, making him take a trip that by car would have required about 20 more, but with a lower impact environmental. In fact, the flight would have generated 0.24 tons of carbon dioxide compared to 0.02 tons of that in the car, which led Kylie Jenner to be nicknamed “Climate Criminal “, for its unsustainable choices.

It is not the first time that Kylie ends up in the eye of the storm due to her private flights: already in 2019, in fact, she had been heavily criticized after going to pick up her sister Kendall Jenner to dine on board a customized Global Express plane emitting a considerable amount of CO2 during the evening.

