Kylie Jenner and the 3 minute jet ride. The mother speaks

In these hours the American businesswoman Kylie Jenner is at the center of a heated controversy on the web. The beautiful Kylie, according to some rumors, would have used hers private jet to make a trip of just 3 minutes, unleashing the wrath of environmentalists and more. To document these crazy movements there would be the tweets of Celebrity Jets, an account that tracks the movements of VIPs with their private planes – and that has spread the news of the lack of sensitivity shown towards the environmental impact of Jenner.

READ ALSO> Kylie Minogue sues Kylie Jenner: “It should have been done”

A news that has rekindled a spotlight on the issue, already often underlined by the European Federation for Transport and the Environment, according to which the 5% of global emissions produced by the aviation industry is caused by super richincluding the Jenner-Kardashian family, as reported Republic. After the news broke, the web rose up against the entrepreneur calling it a “climate criminal”. Allegations to which she has not yet responded, but which have instead been commented on by her mother, Kris Jenner.

READ ALSO> Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker surprise fans: they are back together

Some sources in the Post would have reported that Kris Jenner would be worried for daughter Kylie’s extravagant spending. “Kylie spent so much money that after purchasing her jet, her mother had to step in to tell her to slow down,” an insider said. Kylie had already been criticized for using the jet in 2019, when she picked up her sister Kendall Jenner for a dinner on a customized Global Express plane.

READ ALSO> Kylie Jenner “free the nipple”. The $ 325 “naked” bikini is mind-blowing

Kylie Jenner jet and crazy shopping: the mother is forced to intervene

And as he continues to squander hundreds of millions on his glitzy lifestyle, sources say his mother Kris Jenner – who is also his business manager – is really worried. “Kris urges her to be more responsible with her money, to make wise investments. But Kylie is 24, she has her mark and does what he wants“Said the insider. Another source close to the Kardashians denied that Kris intervened and added, “Kylie has always been very good. [con i suoi soldi] – young but adult at heart “.