Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker, 16, sparks concern after sharing another bizarre late-night post

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker worried fans by posting another weird message on social media.

The teenager has shared several bizarre posts in the past few weeks.

Alabama’s latest post was a screenshot of the 16-year-old playing video games in her bedroom.

The photo captured the reality star’s hands on the game controller as she sat in front of a flat-screen TV.

She shared the late night shot on her Instagram Stories, including the caption: “I’m so raw, you guys don’t even understand imma fk around and start streaming [insert crying face emoji]. ”

Alabama – whose father is Travis Barker, 46, who is married to Kourtney, 43 – has repeatedly raised eyebrows with his posts.

Earlier this week, the teen took to the platform to share a photo of herself posing in a skintight black dress.

She wore a long, curly blonde wig and framed her features with nude lipstick and smoky eyeshadow.

The photo was taken in the huge backyard of his father and stepmother’s $ 9 million Calabasas mansion.

He captioned the photos: “I am alone”.

Alabama fans were concerned about his caption, with one commenting, “Are you okay girl?”

Another added: “We got you”, while a third posted: “Don’t worry about the haters”.

The Instagram star also sparked concern when she posted people who “used” her in the middle of the night.

Alabama shared a snapshot of herself wearing a red robe with her eyes closed, which she captioned, “I get tired of the people using me, be loyal or I lose myself.

Although the photo was posted around 4am Pacific time, it looks like the shot is old because there was still a light in the background.

The social media star posted the photo with no context other than the words of a Toosii song.

His attitude and appearance differed from a TikTok video he posted on Sunday.

Alabama ditched her usual eyeliner and long lashes for an open face look, keeping her long blonde locks off her face with a headband.

She focused the camera on her face as she uttered the words, “My favorite person right now is, um, my boyfriend.”

He then scanned the lens at a man standing at the cashier paying for his items.

The audio is heard in the background asking, “What’s your name?”

Alabama returned the camera to his face, where he laughed hysterically at his comment.

Viewers praised the high school student for her looks, urging her to abandon her cosmetic routine more often.

“You look much prettier without makeup,” commented one person.

“You look really pretty without makeup,” said another.

A third intervened: “You should show your face without makeup more often.”

“You are so naturally pretty!” a quarter added.

In addition to Alabama, Travis is the father of an 18-year-old son, Landon, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

He is also the stepfather of Kourtney’s three children: Mason, 12; Penelope, 10; and Reign, seven, who he shares with his ex Scott Disick.

