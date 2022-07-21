Kourtney Kardashian thus brings the colorful French manicure

After six months of great love, Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in secret in Las Vegas immediately after the 2022 Grammys. We saw the couple very united in the photos they shared on social networks and also in those that portray them on all the more recent red carpets, which have walked together, always hand in hand, without sparing themselves in passionate loving effusions.

And it is precisely on one of the latest red carpets, that of the Oscars, that Kourtney Kardashian showed off a manicure noteworthy, perfectly in line with the 2022 nail trends.

Kourtney’s make-up was in perfect harmony with the beauty looks of the Oscars, which were declined mainly in natural tones, while her nail art presented a touch of color, but in key dark.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston / Getty Images)David Livingston

The new Mrs. Barker wore one french colored manicure in shades of blackmade even more special by the shape of his almond-shaped nails. In this case, in fact, the classic French manicure, which provides a straight white line at the end of the nail, has softened in its stroke, going to follow the rounded shape with a blunt tip typical of almond nails.

The choice of color is another element of style. The colored version of the French manicure is ideal for spring summer, because it allows you to experiment with any type of manicure shade, playing with a infinite color palette of nail polishes at your disposal, creating simple and discreet nail art.