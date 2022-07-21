Kourtney Kardashian slams “ultra creepy” trolls pretending to be the rarely seen son Mason Disick, 12, on TikTok and Instagram

KOURTNEY Kardashian cheered on the trolls by pretending to be his son Mason Disick on social media.

The 12-year-old has largely remained out of the public eye except for rare outings with his family.

But recently, some have speculated that Mason is back on TikTok and Instagram after several accounts have surfaced claiming to be the child star.

Kourtney, 43, has finally dealt with the rumors, slamming fans who perpetuated “fake” accounts.

MOM’S MESSAGE

On Thursday, the reality star went into her Instagram Stories to write a message on a plain black background.

The post said: “Hi everyone, I hope it’s a nice Thursday. After months and months of thinking about it, you would all know that it is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you are not.

“So I explain it clearly: that’s NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”

Kourtney continued: “For all the ‘news’ that use that fake account as a source, you know best.

“Stop using it for the benefit of your slow ‘news’ day, please and thank you.”

The TV personality ended his outburst with a final statement, reading: “And to the person who incessantly pretends to be a Mason, ultra, ultra, ultra creepy !!!!!”

BACK TO SOCIAL?

Speculation about Mason’s return to social media began in January after an Instagram account @exclusivebymase and a TikTok profile called @followmeandleave appeared, quickly gaining thousands of followers.

Fans were convinced that the pre-teen was behind the deleted accounts, as the user shared countless posts trolling the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Many recalled when the TV star sneaked back to social media in 2020, appearing in an Instagram Live session after her parents deleted her account.

During the live broadcast, she answered intimate questions about her family’s life and revealed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were not back together at the time.

A post shared earlier this year about her alleged Instagram Stories went viral, as she criticized her model aunt, Kendall Jenner.

The post said, “Okay, I’m honest, don’t come to me. It might delete it immediately lol. But I’m genuinely curious, do people really like my Aunt Kendall?

“As if people really like to admire it, etc. I find it so so boring. Like nothing funny about her life. She is fine, she walks, I guess, but so she is so average.

“I love you Kenny, but like I’ve never seen changes of you on my fyp and I always see Kylie all the time. OK Bye.”

The Freemason “imitator” continued to troll Khloe Kardashian’s former Tristan Thompson about her ongoing betrayal scandal and answered questions about Kylie giving birth to her son.

The user also shared photos of a child that many believed was a leaked photo of the makeup mogul’s new addition, though they later denied the connection.

ANOTHER MASSON

Recently, another TikTok account emerged, with the username @itzangel_j, which claims to be the alum of KUWTK.

The profile has over 3k followers and has shared videos from vacation destinations that the famous family has previously visited.

The creator of TikTok also has an Instagram profile of the same name and recently held a question and answer session on his stories in which he rated Mason’s family members.

After a follower asked his opinion on Kendall, the “look-alike” replied: “Opinion: very boring, very simple, very simple. The surname saved her. Rating: 0.2 / 10 “.

A second asked them to rate Kim Kardashian, to which they replied, “Opinion: She is very successful, very powerful and such a business woman. Rating: 8.5 / 10 “.

In another story, they wrote a conspiracy theory, reading: “There are many rumors circulating that Reign Disick is not Scott Disick’s son.

“It’s true. There are also rumors that Justin Bieber is the father. It’s false. Reign’s real father is Travis Barker, ”they said.

“That’s why they look alike. She is always with him. The appointments they have had in the past. Travis is the real father. He even chose Reign’s middle name (Aston) similar to Landon’s middle name (Asher), ”the alleged“ fake ”Mason.

