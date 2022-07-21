Kourtney Kardashian fans worried about Travis Barker’s health as he posts new “disturbing” photo after hospitalization

KOURTNEY Kardashian fans are concerned about Travis Barker’s health after he posted a new graphic photo.

It has been a few weeks since he was hospitalized for “life-threatening pancreatitis”.

Turning to her Instagram stories, Kourtney’s husband, 43, Travis, 46, gave his fans a mysterious update.

He uploaded a new photo showing a needle in his arm as a blood sample was taken.

The shot was up close and personal, showing the needle sticking in his veins to draw blood.

Travis didn’t add any text to explain what was going on.

However, it could be that he made an outpatient visit after his recent hospitalization.

Travis was discharged from the hospital on July 4th, but this isn’t the first time he’s been bothering about his followers with his graphic uploads since leaving.

Last week, he posted a creepy photo of his finger covered in blood.

It appeared to be cut through the nail, blood streaking downward.

MYSTERIOUS WOUND

However, the elusive rocker didn’t add any text to explain what had happened.

The background of the photo also offered no clue.

However, Travis is a drummer, so it’s possible he caught the injury while he was behind the kit.

ROCKER IN ER

Travis had been rushed to the emergency room six days earlier and was diagnosed with pancreatitis.

Her 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, further worried fans as she shared a snapshot of herself holding her father’s hand, writing, “Please say a prayer.”

‘EXCRUCIATING PAIN’

The musician took to Instagram to explain what was going on.

“I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great,” he began.

“But after dinner I felt excruciating pain and I’ve been hospitalized ever since.”

The star continued: “During the endoscopy I had a small polyp removed in a very sensitive area, usually managed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.

“This resulted in severe and life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Travis added: “I am very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better”.

Since he was released, it appears that Travis is recovering well.

He has been seen hanging out with Kourtney on multiple occasions.

In her Instagram stories, Travis’ wife shared her gratitude to doctors and medical staff for their quick work.

“Oh, what a scary and exciting week it has been,” he said.

“Our health is everything, and sometimes we take it for granted how quickly it can change.”

