Kourtney Kardashian denies Kylie Jenner’s engagement rumors on the fake Mason account

Kourtney Kardashian has shut down rumors that Kylie Jenner is getting married after a fake Instagram account claiming to be her 12-year-old son, Mason, sparked speculation about the engagement.

“Hi everyone, I hope it’s a nice Thursday,” the 43-year-old founder of Poosh tweeted Thursday. “After months and months of thinking about it, you all know it’s NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you aren’t.

“So I explain it clearly,” he continued to write. “That’s NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”

Kardashian, who is also the mother of daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7, posted the same statement on her Instagram Story.

The reality star’s clarification came after an account pretending to be her eldest son claimed that Jenner, 24, recently celebrated a wedding party.

Kardashian tweeted that the “NOT” account belonged to his son Mason.kyliejenner / Instagram

“Hey guys! Mason here you are [sic] favorite person LOL. Here’s an update on life, ”the post reads, according to Radar Online. “Kylie is getting married and … that’s why she’s the only one wearing white !!!”

The user also shared screenshots of text messages that the Kylie Cosmetics creator allegedly sent to his grandson.

The account claimed that Jenner recently celebrated a bachelorette party. FilmMagic

“You must stop”, read the first text, followed by “Eliminate it now” and “MASON”.

While fake accounts for Kardashian’s eldest son have made headlines in the past, Mason created one in March 2020, which his mother promptly canceled.

Mason created Instagram and TikTok accounts in 2020 which Kardashian deleted.

“I made it private and then [Mason] I gave it back to the public without my knowledge… so I just did it [deleted it]Kardashian told his Instagram followers at the time. “He went. He is canceled ”.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added that she and Mason’s father Scott Disick felt the preteen was too young to be on the app.

“He is 10 years old. I think there is an age limit with Instagram, I think they are 13 ”, she explained. “I think the thing that really worries me about kids is that people can be so bad.”

Later that same week, Mason created a TikTok account, which was eventually also deleted.

“I went viral,” Mason said in a live video before losing access to the app. “I would have had 2.7 million [followers] now if I continued like this.

Mason doesn’t appear to have returned to social media since, although his sister often posts TikToks from an account he shares with Kardashian.

