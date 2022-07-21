Kim Kardashian shows REAL skin in new unreleased video and fans are shocked by her makeup-free look

KIM Kardashian showed her real skin in a new unreleased video.

Fans were shocked by her makeup-free look.

Taking to Instagram, 41-year-old Kim posted a personal, close-up video of herself exfoliating.

She rubbed a clear white product into fresh facial skin, showing her natural lines and imperfections.

“It’s a kind of SKKN exfoliating morning,” she wrote in the caption, referencing her new skin care brand.

Last month Kim launched a 9-product line of luxurious exfoliants, cleansers and creams.

As she rubbed the exfoliant on her cheeks and neck, she pursed her lips and leaned over to kiss the camera.

With no filters or makeup, Kim gave her fans the closest look to her real skin.

Many were shocked to see how the reality star really looks under her usual glam.

“OMG, you look so different without makeup,” one wrote.

Another commented: “Her skin is perfect.”

“Skin so smooth,” wrote a third.

NATURAL

Since launching SKKN in June, Kim has been increasingly open with her followers about her natural looks.

Earlier this month, she posed without makeup in the bright sun to show the effect of her brand’s moisturizer.

The TV personality still looked radiant even though fans could notice pores, fine lines, and dark circles under his eyes.

Kim’s true skin texture was also revealed by recent unedited photos from her trip to New York.

In the past few weeks she has gone for a more natural look as she was spotted serving as a mom with her daughters North, nine, and Chicago, four.

NEW KIM

Kim also radically changed her appearance by dyeing her hair platinum blonde and losing 16 pounds.

She lost weight in April so she could slip into Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala, which she attended in May with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28.

Kim continues to flaunt her slim figure on social media and post more and more photos on PDAs with her boyfriend.

