Kim Kardashian praised for “diversity and inclusiveness” of models “of all sizes” in the wild Skims fashion show

KIM Kardashian was praised for her “diverse” and “inclusive” selection of styles for her SKIMS brand.

It comes after women “of all sizes” have paraded to show off the reality star’s latest collection.

Kim, 41, recently posted a clip from this week’s runway show in Los Angeles for her clothing brand SKIMS.

The show saw models of all shapes, sizes and ethnic origins stalking the runway in Kim’s much-loved shapewear.

The women were worn with Gianvito Rossi heels and Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses.

Many fans in the comments on Kim’s post were quick to praise her diverse selection of models.

“Thanks for showing all kinds of bodies,” one wrote.

Another agreed: “I’m so happy to see all the sizes on the runway.”

A third wrote: “This is what I call diversity.”

Meanwhile, another praised the brand for its “inclusiveness”.

‘IN OUR DNA’

Since launching SKIMS in 2019, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has been on a mission to promote diversity and body positivity.

Last year Kim told Vogue: “Diversity and inclusiveness are in the DNA of our brand.

“We started SKIMS with these two elements in the foreground and today they continue to be the driving forces to ensure that what we create is for everyone.”

According to the SKIMS website, the brand “is setting new standards by providing solutions for every organism”.

DIVIDED FANS

However, some fans have criticized Kim’s products as “underwhelming” compared to the cheaper alternatives.

Others have criticized the brand’s “painfully” small size.

But many customers are delighted with Kim’s wraparound offerings, saying the high prices “are absolutely worth it.”

Just like her sisters with their brands, Kim promotes SKIMS using her social media platform.

He often flaunts his famous figure in his own clothes both at home and in public.

