Khloe Kardashian shows TINY waist in skin tight leather jumpsuit after Tristan Thompson holds hands with new woman

KHLOE Kardashian dumbfounded a tight-fitting jumpsuit during dinner with his sisters after Tristan Thompson was caught celebrating with another woman.

The athlete, 31, was seen holding hands with a brunette as she walked out of a nightclub in Mykonos earlier this week.

5

5

But Khloe, 38, didn’t seem bothered by her little dad’s drama Wednesday night as she dated Kim and Kylie Jenner.

The reality stars wore their most dramatic outfits for dinner at the Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

Khloe – who sparked concern about her recent drastic weight loss – wore a tight black jumpsuit with a polo neck and built-in boots.

She finished her monochromatic look with black sunglasses and pulled her hair back into a sleek bun.

Khloe’s night comes just hours after she broke the silence over photos of her little dad Tristan with another woman.

Tristan traveled to Greece earlier this week after it emerged that they are expecting their second child together, a boy, via a surrogate.

Amid the controversy, Khloe enjoyed a post on the Kardashian Social Instagram fan account criticizing people for “going crazy” about Tristan being seen with another girl.

It reads: “To all those who are going crazy for this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl.

“Khloe and Tristan are both single and, according to the statement from Khloe’s rep, they haven’t spoken to each other since December other than co-parenting.

“So I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he is a good father to her baby, which we don’t know when Khloe’s surrogate should be born.”

Khloe and Tristan are already parents to four-year-old daughter True.

A representative of The Kardashians star confirmed the news of their second birth, stating, “We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November.

CHILD N.2

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

THE! the star representative concluded: “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

An insider revealed to PageSix: “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and has decided to move on with the baby with the support of her family.”

The source added that although the two are expecting a baby, Khloe and Tristan are not back together.

The former couple is expecting a baby, whose name fans have theorized could be a tribute to his mother, Kris Jenner, 66, or his late father, Robert Kardashian Senior.

According to TMZ, True’s little brother should arrive “within days”, if not “already”.

Khloe’s team pointed out that the baby was conceived in November before it emerged that Tristan had cheated on the star with Maralee Nichols and was having a child with her.

He welcomed his son Theo with his mistress, Maralee, 31, in January.

In addition to True and Theo, Tristan is the father of a son Prince, five, with his ex Jordan Craig, 30.

5

5