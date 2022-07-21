Khloe Kardashian enjoys a night out with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner ahead of baby # 1. 2

Ads

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. AND!

Girls night out! Before the arrival of her second child, Khloé Kardashian enjoyed a fun date with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Read the article

Jenner, 24, took to social media on Wednesday July 21 to document the night out, which included her friends Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. In a TikTok video, the beauty mogul showed the group’s visit to Giorgio Baldi’s Restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

In a separate clip, the women posed together in front of the camera as a background voice said, “What separates you from the competition? What makes you special? ” Jenner said: “What competition?” in response.

Khloé, 38, for her part, offered a look at the evening via an Instagram Story of several Balenciaga bags on their table. Her night out with her sisters came a week after Us Weekly confirmed that the founder of Good American is having another child with Tristan Thompson.

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November,” a rep from Khloé told us in a statement, referring to the couple’s 4-year-old daughter. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family ”.

In the news, a source made it clear that Khloé and Thompson, 31, are not trying their relationship again. “Khloé and Tristan are co-parents, but they don’t talk [outside] of co-parenting, this is the only communication they have more ”, an insider told us exclusively. “Tristan has realized that he is a parental figure to True and the baby [and] that’s all it is for Khloé right now.

Read the article

The former couple have experienced many ups and downs since they began dating in 2016. After dating intermittently over the years, Khloé and Thompson have quietly decided to rekindle their romance in the fall of 2021. Nello That same year, news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing the basketball player for child support.

In court documents obtained by Us at the time, the Canadian native acknowledged in his response that he met Nichols, 31, that March while he was still dating the reality star. After previously requesting genetic testing, Thompson took to social media in January to confirm that he is the father of fitness model’s 7-month-old son, Theo.

In the lengthy statement, Thompson apologized to his ex-girlfriend, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly don’t align with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you might think. Again, I’m so incredibly sorry.

Read the article

Khloé’s reaction to the paternity scandal was captured during the first season of The Kardashians, when the California native discussed her future with Thompson.

“I found out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would not be doing it. But alright, if you do, won’t you even give me a warning before the rest of the world? he told the cameras. “It’s just another slap in the face. He is humiliating. I’m embarassed. I would prefer to be alone rather than being around people ”.

Thompson, for his part, celebrated in Mykonos amid the news.

Ads