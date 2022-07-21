Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were planning a “long-term future” at the start of the surrogacy journey: it’s “bittersweet”

Ads

A change of plans. Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson were thinking about their “long-term future” when they decided to have a second child, but her plans changed when she learned about her paternity scandal.

“Khloé is doing her best to stay positive, but this is a bittersweet moment for her, there’s no question about that,” reveals an exclusive source in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “She and Tristan embarked on this journey at a time when they were still a couple and planning a long-term future.”

Khloe Kardashian with Tristan Thompson on. Image News Agency / NurPhoto / Shutterstock; MEGA

Several sources confirmed to us earlier this month that Good American co-founder, 38, is expecting his second child, a boy, with Chicago Bulls player, 31. The two are also the parents of their 4-year-old daughter. True, and Thompson shares children Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols.

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November,” a Kardashian representative said in a statement on July 13. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family ”.

The couple’s surrogate was already pregnant before news broke in December 2021 that Nichols would be suing Thompson for child support, claiming she became pregnant after meeting the athlete that March while still dating Kardashian. We exclusively confirmed that Nichols gave birth to son Theo a month before Thompson confirmed in January that he was her father.

“Now that paternity has been established, I can’t wait to raise our son amicably,” the NBA player wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly don’t align with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you might think. Again, I’m so incredibly sorry.

The author of Strong Looks Better Naked revealed in a June episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians that she learned of Thompson’s infidelity “with the rest of the world.” She continued, telling the cameras: “A courtesy would be not to. But okay, if you do, won’t you even give me a warning before the rest of the world? It’s just another slap in the face. It is humiliating. I’m embarassed. I would prefer to be alone rather than being around people ”.

The Canadian native’s paternity drama put a strain on his relationship with Kardashian before they welcome baby # 1.[Tristan] found a surrogate and all while cheating [Khloé] and that’s unforgivable for her, ”a source told us earlier this month. “There’s nowhere in her mind that she wants to take Tristan back, this time she’s really done with him romantically.”

The insider continued: “Khloé and Tristan are co-parents, but they don’t talk [outside] of co-parenting, that’s the only communication they have more. Tristan has realized that he is a parental figure to True and the newborn [and] that’s all it is for Khloé right now.

For more information on Kardashian and Thompson, watch the video above and grab the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

