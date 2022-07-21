Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are officially back together

The flashback is official between Kendall Jenner And Devin Bookerofficial how to participate as a couple in a wedding!

The model took the NBA player as her date to her friend and filmmaker Michael Ratner’s wedding to brand expert Lauren Rothberg, held in Napa Valley, California.

The 26-year-old herself posted a Story in which they took a selfie in the mirror: even if she cut off their heads, it is clear that the 25-year-old sportsman is next to her. To remove any doubt, there is a video that portrays them together with the wedding and that you can see here on Twitter.

As the spouses work with Justin and Hailey Bieberthey were there too at the wedding and we remind you that they have already seen each other often in the company of Kendall and Devin: for example celebrated the last New Year together.

Kendall Jenner and BFF Hailey Bieber – getty images

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker made their love Instagram official on February 14, 2021but they started dating in 2020.

Last May, the supermodel brought the basketball player to Italy at the marriage of older sister Kourtney Kardashian to Travis Barker And things between them would get complicated once back in the United States.

According to gossip, they then took a break lasted a few weeks: “Once they got back, they started to feel they weren’t aligned and they realized they have two very different lifestyles. Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time away. However, they have kept in touch and are keen on each other“said a source from the American magazines.

Kendall Jenner – getty images

Already however, at the beginning of July they were noticed together againfirst at a private club in Malibu and then at a star-filled 4th of July party in the Hamptons.

