Keanu Reeves confessed that he has always dreamed of playing “Batman” – Metro World News

The actor Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved of the publicbecause beyond his talent, his personality has managed to conquer thousands of fans around the world, and He recently confessed that one of his big dreams is to play “Batman.”

Remembering the success of the saga of films starring Christian Bale, under the direction of Christopher Nolan.

Bale said he would be willing to reprise his role only if Nolan resumes directing, but Reeves raised his hand and confessed that he would like to play the protector of “Gotham City”.

Even, Keanu once came close to becoming this iconic superheroin the film “Batman Forever”, from 1995, which was directed by Joel Schumacher.

Back then, Reeves decided not to accept the proposal, and in the end it was Val Kilmer who got the role of “Bruce Wayne”.

This decision has weighed heavily on KeanuWell, although he achieved international fame thanks to the sagas of “Matrix” and “John Wick”, today he continues to question what would have happened if he had played the part of “Batman”.

“It’s always been a dream, but Pattinson is ‘Batman’ right now and he makes it amazing, so what?maybe in the future. Maybe when they need an older Batman”, said Keanu Reeves in an interview.

The next production of “Batman”

After the success of the new movie of this superhero with Robert Pattinsonthere are already several plans from Warner Bros. so that it does not stay there and the actor can continue playing it.

“What we’re really trying to do is launch this universe. If the world accepts this, we have many ideas that we want to do. Of course, we are talking about a lot of things, but we are about to release this movie and it all comes down to how people receive it, “said screenwriter Matt Reeves, in March before the premiere of “The Batman”.” for various media.