Katy Perry in Capri, is a show in the most famous club on the island: here is the video

Katy Perry has landed in Capri these days to shoot a commercial with Dolce & Gabbana. The American singer immediately felt at home, so she spent her free time touring the island, not holding back from the requests for selfies and autographs from fans, who have immortalized her several times, sharing everything on Twitter. Between one shot and the next, the star also made a leap into one of the most renowned clubs in Capri, where she performed on the notes of I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

To bring the internationally renowned star to Italy is, as anticipated, the next commercial of the brand by Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce, directed by the award-winning Paolo Sorrentino. Katy will not be the only one to be present in the advertisement, in fact we will also see the actor of 365 days Michele Morrone, who has already started shooting the third chapter of the saga dedicated to feelings. It is no coincidence that the two were filmed behind the scenes in a video that runs on Twitter.

The American singer took advantage of the business trip to enjoy the island vibe of Capri, but proved not to be snobbish at all. In fact, she has dedicated time to the fans who love her so much, as evidenced by the many of her videos that run on Twitter. Who knows if she hasn’t already planned her next stay with her beloved Orlando Bloom …

Katy Perry Capri and music: all eyes are on her in the most famous club on the island

Like all VIPs who respect themselves, Katy Perry could not fail to stop in the very famous local Anema and Core Tavern, where she performed singing the famous song I Wanna Dance with Somebody from Whitney Houston. Those present seized the ball and gave this unforgettable moment to the web.