Kate Winslet returns to HBO with the series Mare of Easttown | “I’m interested in representing real characters”

Kate Winslet is back. And she is in that privileged way that she had her presence in the early ’90s, intense and heartbreaking before the hatching of titanica. That blushing creature of fury and scandal filmed by Peter Jackson in heavenly creaturesor the lovesick Marianne Dashwood of sanity and feelingswith her curls and giggles, or the Ophelia who resisted the academicism of Kenneth Branagh in her adaptation of the Hamlet of Shakespeare. So, before James Cameron’s epic and meteoric fame, before the public eye in every detail of his body and his born star status, before the maelstrom of that romanticism that cinema exuded before the reign of superheroes and sequels, Kate Winslet was already there, with that sublime integrity, clinging to the worlds she inhabited, part of them as if they were echoes of her own essence. And some of it comes back in Mare of Easttownthe new HBO series that exceeds the prestige police formulas to follow the gray and melancholic life of its wounded character.

Mare of Easttown appears as the new bet of the chic streaming platform, as a substitute for the hits of Big Little Lies either The Undoing, police intrigues encapsulated in the portrait of a social group, its secrets and privileges, the natural or urban environment as the plastic of its underground rot. Nevertheless Mare of Easttownfrom the hand of its creator Brad Ingelsbytry condense the spirit of that small Pennsylvania town through the circuits of daily life that anticipate the emergence of a crime. And Mare Sheehan is more than the local police officer leading the investigation, dealing with the thickness of the place’s relationships, its economic inequalities, its social grudges. It is she who condenses in that worn walk, an expression of years of loss and disenchantment, the rhythm of that forgotten geography, with its little gray houses and its Saturday afternoon squares, an imperceptible horror that has come to stay.

Day by day, Mare picks up the pieces of those dreams lost forever. He chases the drug addict brother of a classmate to put him up in a shelter so he doesn’t die of cold, he answers the call of a neighbor who swears she saw a prowler while arguing with her husband, he chases petty thefts, settles brawls, entrenched grudges. That region marked by the use of opiates, domestic violence and poverty cords also carries the disappearance of an adolescent who has never been resolved, which weighs on Mare’s shoulders as another of her personal tragedies. And it is then that a new crime, a naked corpse on the riverbank, a new horror that confronts the community with that hidden face, imposes the logic of its exception. The sermons in the church, the gossip from house to house, the resentful arrests, the reproaches in the police station diagram that world in which Mare moves with her own pain and that of others on her back.

“Now that I’m over 40, I’m interested in portraying real, unglamorous characters rather than unattainable ideals”Winslet told in an extensive interview with the site Brief Take. “The biggest challenge for me playing Mare was creating the trauma around losing her son.. I still can hardly talk about it today. I had to create so much pain, and sustain it for twenty months, that it still brings me to tears. It’s that we started filming in September 2019, they closed us in March 2020, and we were only able to return in September to finish at the end of last year. So I had to hold Mare inside me and I still feel like I’m not done saying goodbye to her.”

Winslet not only learned with remarkable precision the accent of the region -the “delco”, typical of Delaware County, where the creator is from-, she condensed in her own physiognomy the impact of the tragedy of her past and the dependence inbred of the community–both the outward features such as the hair not dyed since her son’s death and the pained expression and look over her shoulder at the persistent demand of the town–but offered Mare an unusual light in her thoughts. lonely moments, an unexpected humor in the scenes shared with the great Jean Smart who plays her motherthat gesture of prevailing, of which Faulkner spoke, in a land of pain and injustice.

In these unusual years of suspended and postponed releases, Winslet also returned to the cinema with ammonitethe second film by Francis Lee, the British director of that intense feature debut that was land of god (2017). ammonite take as a starting point the life of the paleontologist Mary Anning on the coast of Lyme Regis, her pioneering work in the discovery of fossils, her legacy beyond all recognition. And although the axis of the story is the fiery relationship that united her with Charlotte Murchison, played by Saoirse Ronan and who made people talk about the choreographed sex scenes and the substrate of nineteenth-century lesbian melodrama, What stands out in Winslet’s work is again the creation of a character attached to an inhospitable environment and in conflict with a persistent scrutinizing gaze. Her Mary Anning, hardened by solitary life and the disappointments of the past, finds fulfillment in the discovery of an interior that is naked and therefore so true.

The actress who seemed comfortable in the garments of the epic, in that passion condemned in the remains of the Titanic, in the contraptions of memory after the shipwreck, the same one who gave life to a Mildred Peirce modeled under the gaze of Todd Haynes, an exponent of an America that was reinventing itself after the Depression, that enjoyed its veils of tragedy and emancipation, now strips its way until it finds the most illustrious crudeness. Mare and her somber stoicism, in an age without prowess or artifice, pursue the traces of a crime as those of her own truth. And she knows the nooks and crannies of that town like Mary Anning the boulders of the Dorset coast, which hide fossils like little lost treasures of a bygone glory. Both are the result of this unglamorous present that Winslet wants to capture already at the time of her artistic and professional maturity. A perfect time for those who have always shown that they can transcend it.